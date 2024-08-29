Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard Will Be Ready For Training Camp

Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will be ready for training camp on Oct. 1 as he recovers from a knee injury. The last time Leonard was spotted on the court was in July at Team USA’s camp in Las Vegas before he was replaced on the roster by Boston Celtics guard Derrick White.

“I speak to him all the time,” Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue said, per ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “He’ll be ready for [Clippers] training camp. He’s feeling good and I know he’ll be ready for training camp.”

Leonard, 33, dealt with knee inflammation throughout the end of the 2023-24 season. The 13-year veteran was initially expected to join the U.S. men’s national team in the Paris Olympics.

However, his knee injury forced him out. Knee issues have plagued Leonard throughout his tenure with Los Angeles, as he’s only played over 60 games in just one season since joining the team in 2019. He also missed the entire 2021-22 campaign due to a torn ACL.

The international multi-sport event would have been the first Olympic trip for Leonard, who missed 12 of the Clippers’ final 14 games of the 2023-24 season with right knee inflammation.

Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has missed 256 regular-season games over the last seven years

In 68 games (all starts) with the Clippers last season, Leonard averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.6 steals, and 34.3 minutes per contest while shooting a career-best 52.5% from the floor, 41.7% from 3-point range, and 88.5% at the free throw line.

In Los Angeles’ 117-103 win over the Utah Jazz on Dec. 8, 2023, he recorded a season-high 41 points, five rebounds, five assists, and one block in 39 minutes of action.

The Clippers went 9-9 last season in total games (regular season and postseason) without the two-time NBA champ. Los Angeles won Games 1 and 4 of its first-round playoff series against the Dallas Mavericks without Leonard. Nevertheless, the team still lost Games 5 and 6 without the six-time All-NBA member.

According to the Basketball-Reference database, Leonard has missed 256 regular-season games over the last seven years, including the entire 2021-22 campaign. His 68 games last season for the Clippers were his most since playing in 74 with the San Antonio Spurs in 2016-17.

In January, Leonard and the Clippers agreed to a three-year, $153 million contract extension. His new deal carries no player option. Though, it includes $52 million in the first year and about $50 million per season over the next two years.

Leonard had until June 30 to sign an extension with a $48.7 million player option for the 2024-25 season. The six-time All-Star earned $45.64 million last season. This is part of the four-year, $176.24 million deal he signed with Los Angeles in August 2021.