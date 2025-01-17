Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer and his wife, Connie, are donating an initial $15 million in emergency funding for people affected by the deadly Los Angeles wildfires, according to The Associated Press.

Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, wife Connie said the donation would support the community of Altadena

The Ballmer Group announced the donation Thursday on its website, saying it will go toward addressing immediate food and shelter needs in the community and supporting first responders.

“We love L.A. and are committed to supporting the communities affected by the devastating wildfires,” the couple said, adding the donation would help “particularly in the historic, racially diverse community of Altadena.”

The professional sports teams of Los Angeles have banded together to pledge more than $8 million to help those in need after the Southern California wildfires pic.twitter.com/fGzgYTjCim — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) January 13, 2025

Two venues. One night. Your favorite artists coming together for music & solidarity. Shows start at 6pm. Tickets go on sale January 22 at 12pm PST. Donations can be made through https://t.co/Yhb65z0Mpb . Stay tuned for more artist announcements in the coming days.… pic.twitter.com/Rqj1K0IP0g — Intuit Dome (@IntuitDome) January 16, 2025



In addition, the Ballmer Group is funding and hosting FireAid, a benefit concert to be held Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, which is also owned by Ballmer.

“We understand there will be a long road to recovery for the L.A. region and remain committed to supporting the community,” the couple said.

Donation covers four wildfire relief funds, two emergency shelters, emergency housing, and other support groups

According to ESPN’s report, their donation covers four wildfire relief funds, two emergency shelters and emergency housing funds, two food and basic needs groups, two first responder groups, and nine groups that support basic needs for students and families.

Per Bleacher Report’s Zach Bachar, the Clippers were among 12 professional sports teams from the Los Angeles area to pledge more than $8 million to support those affected by the wildfires.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) announced that they were donating $1 million for immediate relief to the American Red Cross, World Central Kitchen, and other organizations to assist those impacted by the fires.

The league said the donation was “to support those affected by this disaster” and that it is “working with the Lakers and Clippers on ways to support longer term assistance and rebuilding efforts.”

The wildfires in Southern California have killed at least 27 people with 31 more reported missing, according to ABC News. Over 170,000 people remained under evacuation notices, as of Thursday evening.