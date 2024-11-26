Clippers star says team’s selflessness has been key: ’It can be anybody’s night’

After an offseason full of doubts stemming from Paul George’s departure and Kawhi Leonard’s injuries, the Clippers have been defying expectations so far this 2024-25 campaign. Also, James Harden has been proving critics wrong as so many questioned if he could lead the team to success.

Now, it seems more clear than ever, especially after their most recent 125-99 victory against the Sixers this weekend, which meant their fifth-consecutive win at the time. The Beard led the charge once again with a game-high 23 points and helped his team improve their record to 11-7.

However, he isn’t taking the credit on his own. “We’re coming around, and we’re understanding who we are,” Harden said. “Understanding that in order for us to have a chance at anything, we know we have to do it every single night. And that’s the most exciting part. One thing about this team, we’re all happy for each other. Literally, it can be anybody’s night, on any given night.”

James Harden has become a LOCKDOWN defender 🔒🔥 From a defensive liability to now boasting the best defensive rating on the team, leading the Clippers to a TOP FIVE defensive team in the NBA! Kawhi Leonard hasn’t even suited up yet 👀 pic.twitter.com/AJM5fy7vCP — Basketball Forever (@bballforever_) November 26, 2024

The veteran guard explained the important of keeping up the team’s morale, even when things look bad. James has insisted time and time again this season that the Los Angeles team’s success stems from collective effort, not individual performances.

“Nobody’s going to be upset; everybody’s going to be happy for each other,” Harden shared. “Things aren’t always going to be perfect to win games. But even when we lose, we’re still happy for each other. Good things will happen most of the time.”

His coach Tyronn Lue shared the same view as his player’s, explaining how the squad’s cohesion has been crucial to their strong start to the campaign, as the locker room has been rallying together through the good and the bad.

Nevertheless, the Clippers tactician did mention the impact of losing Kawhi to his recurrent knee injury. “We’ve been able to lock into having one team,” Lue said. “We know who’s going to play every single night, so it’s been helpful. But, you know, we definitely need him (Kawhi Leonard) back, for sure.”

Ever since the start of the 2024-25 season, coach Lue said that Harden needs ‘to be special’ in Kawhi’s absence, and he truly has

Now that Paul George is in Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook was traded out to Denver, and Kawhi Leonard continues to recover from the same injury that sidelined him during the past playoffs, so much responsibility falls on James. “That’s all we can ask; you’re not going to make every shot,” said his head coach at the end of October. “We need him to be special until Kawhi gets back.”

Ever since, The Beard has been well aware on what this entails, as he’s had to take on this kind of weight before, especially during his time in Houston. Curiously enough, it was during his time in both Brooklyn and Philly, when he had to share too much spotlight and didn’t thrive alongside his fellow stars.

“The sacrifice role a couple years ago was another conversation,” Harden said after their opening loss in Los Angeles. “For us with this team, I think it’s a little bit of both. It’s a little bit scoring, a little bit of playmaking and making guys’ jobs a lot easier.”

The 35-year-old has played in all 19 games for the Clippers this campaign, and is currently averaging 20.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 8.7 assists per contest so far, while some believe that he’s building an MVP case if his team would go all the way for a title push.