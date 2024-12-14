Norman Powell is one of the biggest reasons the L.A. Clippers have remained relevant in the West playoff picture this season.

When Paul George departed in free agency and Kawhi Leonard was ruled out for the start of the 2024-25 season with no clear timetable to return, things looked bleak for the Clippers.

In a mighty Western conference, it was even reasonable to think the Clippers would be resigned to being near the bottom of the conference, a potential disaster situation as this year’s first round pick is owed to the Oklahoma City Thunder. A quarter of the season in, though, the “other” L.A. team is playing some gritty, scrappy basketball and sitting sixth in the conference with a 14-11 record.

Besides James Harden summoning some of his best play, the biggest reason for the Clippers being such a pleasant surprise is Powell. Now in his 10th season, the talented shooting guard is averaging a 23.6 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 2.5 assists — all career-high marks. He’s also shooting an astonishing 48.6% from 3-point range on 7.9 attempts per game.

Speaking with ESPN’s Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective podcast, Powell shared the off-season routine he has courtesy trainer AJ Diggs that has him playing the best basketball of his career.

Works out three times a day, five days a week (sometimes six days a week).

Wakes up at 4:30 a.m. to start on-court work at 5:00 a.m. for an hour or hour-and-a-half.

This is followed by recovery and rest for an hour or so.

Weights and conditioning starting at noon.

Recovery for another hour or so including eating lunch.

Skill-based workout focused on footwork, shooting, and off-the-dribble work based on what analytics shows as areas to improve.

Powell has been following this routine for the entire decade he’s been in the league. How’s your summer routine looking?

As a result of all the work he’s put in over the years, Powell has now became a central focus of opposing scouting reports, Harden has developed a great deal of respect and trust for what Powell can do with the ball in his hands, and despite all the preparation from opposing defenses, they’re unable to stop him.