After becoming a free agent this past weekend, Chris Paul has already decided where he will play what potentially could turn out to be his last season of his NBA career. The veteran guard signed a one-year deal worth more than $11 million with the Spurs, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski this Sunday.

After Golden State informed the 39-year-old they were waiving him the same day his $30 million salary for the 2024-25 campaign was set to guarantee, the San Antonio club and the athlete didn’t waste any time negotiating a contract together.

Now the superstar will spend his 20th NBA season in Texas, as he’s set to join forces with Gregg Popovich, as they both hope to building a playoff-contending squad around rising star Victor Wembanyama. According to sources nearby, the legendary coach helped convince Paul with his decision.

Breaking: Chris Paul has agreed on a one-year, $11 million-plus deal with the San Antonio Spurs, sources tell @wojespn. pic.twitter.com/K2rRHDTT44 — ESPN (@espn) July 1, 2024

“I spoke to Chris Paul… He’s excited about the chance to pair up with Wembanyama… Pop just sold him on the culture and what they’re trying to do,” Chris B. Haynes said on CP3 landing with the Spurs.

This past year with the Warriors, the 12-time All-Star accepted a bench role in California and started only 18 of the 58 games he played, averaging 9.2 points and 6.8 assists in 26.4 minutes. Paul averaged 11.9 points and 7.3 assists during the matches he started for the club.

After a defeat to Golden State on March 11, Popovich delivered special praise for Paul. “He’s one of the all-time best competitors ever in the league,” the tactician told the press. “He’s a great leader, great competitor. It’s always fun to see him.”

The Athletic wrote on how the Warriors tried different packages to trade out the veteran star before waiving him. “From what I’ve heard, some combination (but definitely not all) of Wiggins, CP3, Jonathan Kuminga or Moses Moody plus one future first-round pick were put into discussions with the Clippers,” it reads.

Former teammate Brandin Podziemski admitted he shared some “sad” texts with Paul once he found out he was leaving the Bay Area

Sophomore NBA player Brandin Podziemski is still getting used to the league, as he’s currently enduring his first-ever free agency this summer. The young guard already lost two of his mentors this weekend, as both Chris Paul and Klay Thompson will continue their careers outside of the Bay Area.

The 21-year-old shared how he found out about the waiving. “Seeing Chris [leave] — I texted him yesterday, it was pretty sad,” he told the press at the 2024 summer league press conference. “But whoever shows up on October 1st is what we have to rock with.”

“Whether we’re a young team, whether we’re old again, whether we’re not, whether we have stars around [Steph Curry] or not, we’re going to have to work with it and we’re going to have to figure it out,” the rising star said. “For me, that’s what I’ve been working toward. These last 8 to 10 weeks, just getting better, as close as I can to being a star.”

Looking on the bright side, now Podziemski anticipates he might be enjoying an increased role with the Warriors, which will include providing Stephen Curry in all facets. “[From] my perspective and how I would handle things, whoever’s with us on Media Day is who we have to work with, and that’s all you can really go by. When we’re at Media Day or in training camp, that’s what we have to work with, so that’s what I’m focused on,” he expressed.