After suffering two-frustrating defeats, coach Steve Kerr believes that Golden State is dealing with an emotional crisis. First it was a blowout loss against a shorthanded Sacramento on Sunday, and the next day the slump continued with another 114-98 loss to Miami playing home at Chase Center.

After digesting their last defeat on Tuesday evening, the Warriors tactician was pressured by the media to give his take on what is happening with his squad. The 59-year-old confronted the press with honesty, calling the situation a “crisis of confidence,” of which he hopes to wake up from tonight in Detroit.

“I expected better energy … I think we’re suffering from a crisis of confidence right now, frankly, ” he explained. “You can see it. You can feel it. I don’t mind missed shots, but I mind when missed shots affect the defense and the attitude. We feel deflated right now. There’s no room for feeling sorry for ourselves in the NBA. We can’t let disappointment dictate our approach to the game.

Steve Kerr said the Warriors are suffering from a “crisis of confidence” right now. On the deflated Steph Curry: “He is struggling with the emotion of (the team) not being competitive right now.” pic.twitter.com/EcCXtbjBFd — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 8, 2025

Kerr then added: “We have to do the opposite. We have to bring more fire. We have to outcompete our opponents when things aren’t going our way. That was what was most disappointing tonight. I just felt like everybody was down. We didn’t have a competitive spirit. If you don’t have that you’ve got nothing. We have to find a way to build that backup.”

Golden State’s 2024-25 season so far has been a rollercoaster of emotions so far, after starting off the campaign with a 12-3 record, the team has spiralled down the Wester Conference standings, currently sitting 9th with an 18-18 mark. A “crisis of confidence” seems logical after they’ve lost 15 of their last 21 games.

Just last week, it seemed like the San Francisco squad was waking up from their slumber, securing two back-to-back wins over the Sixers and Grizzlies. However, they weren’t able to continue down the winning path and fell to the Kings and Heat at home.

Early in their last match against Miami, Curry was seen exasperated and smacking the backrest of his chair during a timeout. It was clear that the team’s poor performances were getting into his head, as he later called their consecutive-blowout defeats a low point for the club.

“Yeah, I mean, back-to-back no shows pretty much,” Steph said honestly. “The hard part is these are winnable games against teams that, for whatever reason, are around the same [spot in the] standings. …We have nothing to show for it, nothing really to latch onto like ‘Oh, we’re doing this great if we can only…’