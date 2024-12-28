NCAAB

College Basketball Best Bets: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

By
Colin Lynch
Colin Lynch Sports Editor

After four seasons of professional baseball in the San Diego Padres system, Colin was featured as a freelance sports writer in numerous publications. He enjoys handicapping and writing about sports wagering while covering the MLB, NBA, NFL, PGA, and multiple college sports. Colin attended and played baseball at St. John's University in Queens, NY.

Updated1 hour ago on December 28, 2024

Gonzaga vs. UCLA

No. 14 Gonzaga vs. No. 22 UCLA highlights our college basketball best bets in a big-time top-25 matchup. 

It’s a Saturday showdown, a matinee that carries the weight of tradition and the thrill of the present. Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs, ranked No. 14, face Mick Cronin’s No. 22 UCLA Bruins in a clash of West Coast blue bloods.

Set against the backdrop of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, this top-25 matchup promises the kind of intensity that defines college basketball. It’s a meeting of two storied programs, each seeking to cement their early-season credentials. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Inglewood will be the stage, but the nation will be watching.

College Basketball Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 28

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Betting Preview

All Gonzaga vs. UCLA odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Saturday, Dec. 28.

  • Spread
    Gonzaga -4.5
  • Moneyline
    Gonzaga -190 | UCLA +155
  • Over/Under
    148
  • Game Time
    4:00 p.m. ET
  • Location
    Intuit Dome| Inglewood, CA
  • How To Watch
    Fox

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Best Bets

There’s a rhythm, a consistency, to Mark Few’s teams—a symphony of offensive precision orchestrated by an elite point guard. This year, Ryan Nembhard holds the baton, conducting Gonzaga’s high-powered attack with 10.2 assists to just 2.2 turnovers per game. Against UCLA’s relentless defensive pressure, Nembhard’s poise could prove pivotal, a steady hand in the storm.

Yet, the Bulldogs face questions. Without a true secondary ball-handler, Nembhard bears a heavy load. While Nolan Hickman thrives as a perimeter sharpshooter, he isn’t a pressure reliever. Enter Khalif Battle, the explosive veteran guard who generates offense by drawing fouls and creating chaos. Add a frontcourt trio of Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and Ben Gregg—all averaging double figures—and Gonzaga’s offensive depth stands out.

The Zags’ three losses tell a story. They’ve fallen only to UConn, Kentucky, and a pre-injury West Virginia, each loss against elite competition. Meanwhile, UCLA is riding a hot streak, winning nine of its last 10 games, with narrow victories over Arizona and Oregon showcasing its grit. However, the Bruins’ offense—ranked 60th in efficiency—lags behind their stout defense (fourth).

This game is a collision of contrasting strengths: Gonzaga’s up-tempo, 80+ point offense versus UCLA’s defensive grit. The question is whether the Bruins can keep pace when scoring becomes a necessity.

In a game where possessions matter, Gonzaga’s ability to avoid turnovers and dictate tempo gives it the edge. Few’s squad, rested and ready, looks poised to run and gun, testing UCLA’s limits. The Bulldogs should cover the -4.5 to -5 spread, pulling away as their offensive firepower proves too much for the Bruins to contain over 40 minutes. This is Gonzaga’s moment to shine, a test of its ability to balance precision and pace on the grand stage.

BEST BET: Gonzaga -4.5

