College Basketball Best Bets: Gonzaga vs. UCLA

No. 14 Gonzaga vs. No. 22 UCLA highlights our college basketball best bets in a big-time top-25 matchup.

It’s a Saturday showdown, a matinee that carries the weight of tradition and the thrill of the present. Mark Few’s Gonzaga Bulldogs, ranked No. 14, face Mick Cronin’s No. 22 UCLA Bruins in a clash of West Coast blue bloods.

Set against the backdrop of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, this top-25 matchup promises the kind of intensity that defines college basketball. It’s a meeting of two storied programs, each seeking to cement their early-season credentials. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET on FOX. Inglewood will be the stage, but the nation will be watching.

College Basketball Best Bets for Saturday, Dec. 28

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Betting Preview

All Gonzaga vs. UCLA odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Saturday, Dec. 28.

Spread

Gonzaga -4.5

Gonzaga -4.5 Moneyline

Gonzaga -190 | UCLA +155

Gonzaga -190 | UCLA +155 Over/Under

148

148 Game Time

4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Location

Intuit Dome| Inglewood, CA

Intuit Dome| Inglewood, CA How To Watch

Fox

Gonzaga vs. UCLA Best Bets

There’s a rhythm, a consistency, to Mark Few’s teams—a symphony of offensive precision orchestrated by an elite point guard. This year, Ryan Nembhard holds the baton, conducting Gonzaga’s high-powered attack with 10.2 assists to just 2.2 turnovers per game. Against UCLA’s relentless defensive pressure, Nembhard’s poise could prove pivotal, a steady hand in the storm.

Yet, the Bulldogs face questions. Without a true secondary ball-handler, Nembhard bears a heavy load. While Nolan Hickman thrives as a perimeter sharpshooter, he isn’t a pressure reliever. Enter Khalif Battle, the explosive veteran guard who generates offense by drawing fouls and creating chaos. Add a frontcourt trio of Graham Ike, Braden Huff, and Ben Gregg—all averaging double figures—and Gonzaga’s offensive depth stands out.

Gonzaga PG Ryan Nembhard is on pace to have one of the best passing seasons in CBB. So far he’s averaging 11 PPG

3 RPG

11 APG

2 SPG

57% TS Nembhard is averaging an impressive double double with assists through his first 8 games which is something almost unheard of. He’s also… pic.twitter.com/kFqaV3L3mb — KJ (@KJ__Hoops) December 3, 2024

The Zags’ three losses tell a story. They’ve fallen only to UConn, Kentucky, and a pre-injury West Virginia, each loss against elite competition. Meanwhile, UCLA is riding a hot streak, winning nine of its last 10 games, with narrow victories over Arizona and Oregon showcasing its grit. However, the Bruins’ offense—ranked 60th in efficiency—lags behind their stout defense (fourth).

This game is a collision of contrasting strengths: Gonzaga’s up-tempo, 80+ point offense versus UCLA’s defensive grit. The question is whether the Bruins can keep pace when scoring becomes a necessity.

In a game where possessions matter, Gonzaga’s ability to avoid turnovers and dictate tempo gives it the edge. Few’s squad, rested and ready, looks poised to run and gun, testing UCLA’s limits. The Bulldogs should cover the -4.5 to -5 spread, pulling away as their offensive firepower proves too much for the Bruins to contain over 40 minutes. This is Gonzaga’s moment to shine, a test of its ability to balance precision and pace on the grand stage.

BEST BET: Gonzaga -4.5