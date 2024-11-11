College Basketball Best Bets: Top Ranked Alabama, Purdue Are in Action

College basketball is back in full swing, and we’re back with our college basketball best bets.

It’s officially college basketball season, as week two kicks off. We’ve gotten our first looks at the top teams in the country, and teams from across the nation have finally seen some game action in the 2024-2025 season.

College Basketball Best Bets for Monday, November 11

McNeese State vs. Alabama Betting Preview and Best Bets

All McNeese State vs. Alabama odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Monday, Nov. 11.

Spread

Alabama -18.5

Alabama -18.5 Moneyline

McNeese State +1100, Alabama -2500

McNeese State +1100, Alabama -2500 Over/Under

166.5

166.5 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

Coleman Coliseum | Tuscaloosa, AL

Coleman Coliseum | Tuscaloosa, AL How To Watch

SECN

The McNeese State Cowboys, one of the nation’s premier mid-major programs, step into the lion’s den this week, facing off against the #2-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. Fresh off a stunning 80-73 loss to South Dakota State as heavy favorites, McNeese will need to recalibrate quickly. Head coach Will Wade, in his second season, appears to have shifted gears, embracing an up-tempo style that has already boosted the Cowboys’ tempo ranking significantly, according to KenPom.

McNeese’s Achilles’ heel, however, is size. Against South Dakota State, they were out-rebounded 31-21, a deficit that could prove even more costly against Alabama’s physicality. For the Crimson Tide, an early 88-79 scare against Arkansas State may have been a wake-up call, but it also served as a controlled experiment. Alabama has used these early non-conference games to tinker with lineups and refine their identity ahead of SEC play.

Offensively, Alabama remains lethal. They held UNC Asheville to 54 points but exploded for 110 themselves, cashing the over. Even if McNeese struggles to keep pace, Alabama’s high-octane offense could still push this game past its total. Yet, it’s not all smooth sailing for the Tide. Injuries have sidelined key players like Chris Youngblood and Houston Mallette, testing their depth early.

The question isn’t whether McNeese can score—they likely will—but if they can compete on the boards or slow Alabama’s relentless attack. Against one of the most explosive teams in the nation, the margin for error is razor-thin. I like this over.

BEST BET: OVER 166.5

Yale vs. Purdue Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Yale vs. Purdue odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Monday, Nov. 11.

Spread

Purdue -14.5

Purdue -14.5 Moneyline

Yale +800, Purdue -1350

Yale +800, Purdue -1350 Over/Under

145.5

145.5 Game Time

8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location

Mackey Arena | West Lafayette, IN

Mackey Arena | West Lafayette, IN How To Watch

BTN

Last season, the Purdue Boilermakers tasted the brink of glory, reaching the national championship game for the first time since 1969—a drought lasting over five decades. Their first Final Four appearance since 1980, Purdue’s journey was nothing short of remarkable, led by the towering presence of Zach Edey, a force opponents simply couldn’t contain.

But this season’s hopes took an unexpected turn on Sunday with the news that freshman standout Daniel Jacobsen will likely miss the rest of the year. Just minutes into Purdue’s second game, Jacobsen suffered a fractured tibia, leaving a significant void in the Boilermakers’ rotation. Jacobsen, a 7-foot-4 true freshman, seemed poised to be the next big man in head coach Matt Painter’s lineage of dominant centers.

Now, Purdue faces an immediate test, hosting Yale on Monday before welcoming #2 Alabama on Friday. Yale, though fresh off a loss to UIC, brings a distinct edge to the matchup. Enter Bez Mbeng, the reigning Ivy League Defensive Player of the Year. Standing at 6-foot-4, Mbeng is a relentless on-ball defender, ready to make life difficult for Purdue’s Braden Smith, the engine of their offense.

If Mbeng can disrupt Smith’s rhythm, Purdue’s offense may struggle to find its footing. For the Boilermakers, the road to redemption just got steeper. I think Purdue gets caught looking ahead tonight as they adjust to life without Jacobsen.

BEST BET: Yale +14.5

GAMEDAY in the Midwest! 🆚 | Purdue

⌚️ | 8 p.m.

📺 | Big Ten Network

📊 | https://t.co/1jheWcrEWT pic.twitter.com/8oDIg7EIKa — Yale Men's Basketball (@YaleMBasketball) November 11, 2024

Mercer vs. DePaul Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Mercer vs. DePaul odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Monday, Nov. 11.

Spread

DePaul -8

DePaul -8 Moneyline

Mercer +300, DePaul -380

Mercer +300, DePaul -380 Over/Under

159

159 Game Time

9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location

Wintrust Arena | Chicago, IL

Wintrust Arena | Chicago, IL How To Watch

Fox Sports 2

Monday night lights find DePaul and Mercer facing off at Wintrust Arena, with tipoff set for 9:00 p.m. ET. DePaul’s Blue Demons are rolling, fresh off a dominant 92-59 win over Prairie View A&M, which lifted them to 2-0 on the season. Isaiah Rivera stands as DePaul’s go-to scorer, averaging 21 points and 4.5 rebounds per game, while Jacob Meyer isn’t far behind with 18 points and 4.5 rebounds. On the boards, David Skogman pulls in 7.5 rebounds per game, and Conor Enright’s playmaking has been invaluable, leading the team with 5.5 assists.

The numbers back DePaul, especially at home. They’ve won each of their last eight Monday night home games against non-conference teams—a streak of confidence in their own arena. Mercer, on the other hand, has struggled in similar settings, losing each of its last three Monday night road games against non-conference foes.

This matchup looks like a chance for DePaul to capitalize. They’ve improved from their shaky season opener against Southern Indiana, particularly at the free-throw line—a place where games are won or lost. Mercer, a mid-level team in the Southern Conference, faces an uphill battle here. For DePaul, it’s an opportunity to solidify early-season momentum, and at home, the Blue Demons seem ready to seize it. They need wins before Big East play begins, and they win this by double-digits tonight.

BEST BET: DePaul -8