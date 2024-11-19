College basketball is back in full swing, and we’re back with our college basketball best bets.

College Basketball Best Bets for Tuesday, November 19

Purdue vs. Marquette Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Purdue vs. Marquette odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Spread

Marquette -4.5

Marquette -4.5 Moneyline

Purdue +185 | Marquette -210

Purdue +185 | Marquette -210 Over/Under

152.5

152.5 Game Time

9:00 p.m. ET

9:00 p.m. ET Location

Fiserv Forum| Milwaukee, WI

Fiserv Forum| Milwaukee, WI How To Watch

Fox Sports 1

Under the bright lights of Milwaukee, the Purdue Boilermakers face the Marquette Golden Eagles in a matchup that feels larger than its early-season billing. Tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET on FS1, and Purdue enters as 4.5-point underdogs, with the total set at 152.5.

Purdue leans heavily on the trio of Braden Smith, Trey Kaufman-Renn, and Fletcher Loyer. Together, they average 51 points per game, shouldering the bulk of the scoring load. Kaufman-Renn’s dominance was on full display against Alabama, slicing through their defense for 26 points. Ever the engine, Smith recorded a double-double with 17 points and ten rebounds. If Purdue wants to escape Milwaukee with a win, both will need to be at their best.

But standing in their way is Marquette’s Kam Jones, a guard whose talent transcends the stat sheet. Averaging 24 points on 64% shooting, Jones has embraced his role as the team’s leader. His 28-point masterpiece against Maryland reminded everyone why he’s a future All-American. He’s supported by David Joplin, Chase Ross, and Stevie Mitchell, who collectively add over 35 points per game. Ross’s consistency and defensive prowess give Marquette a reliable edge, while Joplin’s hot-and-cold shooting could swing the outcome.

For Purdue, Mackey Arena’s fervor propelled them past Alabama. But in Milwaukee, the Golden Eagles have a home court that amplifies every play. Add in the challenge of maintaining focus after a statement win, and Marquette’s poised to capitalize. In a battle this close, the energy of the crowd could be the difference. Give me Marquette.

BEST BET: Marquette -4.5

Lipscomb vs. Kentucky Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Lipscomb vs. Kentucky odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Spread

Kentucky -21

Kentucky -21 Moneyline

Lipscomb +1600 | Kentucky -4000

Lipscomb +1600 | Kentucky -4000 Over/Under

159

159 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

Rupp Arena| Lexington, KY

Rupp Arena| Lexington, KY How To Watch

SECN+

The Lipscomb Bisons (2-3) head into the lion’s den Tuesday, facing the undefeated Kentucky Wildcats (3-0) in the BBN Invitational. Tip-off from Rupp Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET (ESPN+/SEC Network+). Lipscomb arrives after two close losses, most recently a 66-61 defeat to Western Kentucky, where they covered as 5.5-point underdogs but shot just 34.8% from the field. No player broke double digits, a testament to their offensive struggles.

On the other side, Kentucky is flying high. The Wildcats stunned Duke 77-72 on Nov. 12, defying expectations as 5.5-point road underdogs. Forward Andrew Carr led with 17 points, while Kentucky’s defense and rebounding carried the night. Back at Rupp, the Wildcats boast a 49% field goal percentage and dominate the boards, averaging 47 rebounds per game.

For Lipscomb, the challenge is steep. They’ve hung tough in recent games, losing by a combined six points, and faced a powerhouse like Arkansas earlier in the season, falling by 16. Kentucky, while the clear favorite, may not come out firing on all cylinders after such an emotional win over Duke. Expect Lipscomb to play scrappy, and while the Wildcats should win comfortably, don’t be surprised if the Bisons keep it closer than the 20-point spread. Take Lipscomb to cover.

BEST BET: Lipscomb +21

Here is a good look at what to expect from Lipscomb offensively this evening. Excellent ball movement and plenty of cutting. You have to be very disciplined at following #41 Ognacevic out to the perimeter when he lifts. Very good shooter. Close that space. Good offensive team. pic.twitter.com/GyhLkLLkoV — Brandon Ramsey (@BRamseyKSR) November 19, 2024

Penn vs. Villanova Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Penn vs. Villanova odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Nov. 19.

Spread

Villanova -14.5

Villanova -14.5 Moneyline

Penn +950 | Villanova -1250

Penn +950 | Villanova -1250 Over/Under

141

141 Game Time

7:00 p.m. ET

7:00 p.m. ET Location

The William B. Finneran Pavillion, Bryn Mawr, PA

The William B. Finneran Pavillion, Bryn Mawr, PA How To Watch

Peacock

The Penn Quakers face off against the Villanova Wildcats in Bryn Mawr, PA, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. ET on Peacock. The Wildcats are 14.5-point favorites, holding a commanding moneyline at -1200. The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Villanova’s post-Jay Wright era has been anything but smooth. In three seasons under Kyle Neptune, Wright’s chosen successor, the Wildcats have yet to return to their former glory. For a program accustomed to dominance, starting 2-3 (or worse) in two of Neptune’s three seasons is a jarring reality. By December 3 each year, Villanova already had its third loss—a far cry from Wright’s tenure, where such starts were rare, occurring just once in 21 years.

KenPom’s numbers paint an unflattering picture: Villanova has been the most disappointing team relative to preseason expectations. Yet, Penn’s season hasn’t been much better. The Quakers entered the year with hopes of Ivy League contention but stumbled early, scraping past NJIT and Maryland Eastern Shore, two of the lowest-ranked teams in Division I. They followed with a loss to Lafayette and a blowout at the hands of Saint Joe’s, trailing by as many as 32.

Defensive lapses, rebounding struggles, and turnover issues have plagued Penn despite solid efforts from Army transfer Ethan Roberts. Villanova, meanwhile, has its own flaws, leaving this number too large. Expect Penn to hang tough.

BEST BET: Penn +14.5