College Basketball Best Bets: Wednesday, November 13

It’s officially college basketball season, as week two kicks off. We’ve gotten our first looks at the top teams in the country, and teams from across the nation have finally seen some game action in the 2024-2025 season.

College Basketball Best Bets for Wednesday, November 15

Wagner vs. St. John’s Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Wagner vs. St. John’s odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread

St. John’s -26

St. John’s -26 Moneyline

Wagner +1800, St. John’s -5000

Wagner +1800, St. John’s -5000 Over/Under

143.5

143.5 Game Time

6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location

Carnesecca Arena| Queens, NY

Carnesecca Arena| Queens, NY How To Watch

Fox Sports 2

Under the guidance of head coach Rick Pitino, now in his second season, the Red Storm have started the year with purpose, posting convincing wins over Fordham and Quinnipiac. They’ve leaned on a refreshed roster that features eight new faces — yet it’s returning guard RJ Luis Jr. who’s quickly emerged as the team’s backbone. Averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds, Luis put up an impressive 24 points and 13 boards against Quinnipiac, proving he’s ready to lead this ranked squad.

Wagner, meanwhile, comes in with some experience against ranked teams. They opened their season against then-No. 25 Rutgers, and while they struggled in that matchup, they regrouped to defeat NJCAA Manor College 94-52. They’ll enter Wednesday’s game as 26-point underdogs — a sizeable gap, but one they’ll embrace.

The Red Storm’s trio of talent — Wilcher, Luis Jr., and Seton Hall transfer Kadary Richmond — has the power to dictate games, bringing a high-energy, fast-paced style that can overwhelm. It’s the kind of chemistry that can carry a team deep into the season, and tonight at Carnesecca Arena, expect St. John’s to continue proving why they’re back among college basketball’s best.

BEST BET: St. John’s -26

Cal vs. Vanderbilt Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Cal vs. Vanderbilt odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread

Vanderbilt -7.5

Vanderbilt -7.5 Moneyline

Cal +275, Vanderbilt -345

Cal +275, Vanderbilt -345 Over/Under

158

158 Game Time

8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET Location

Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN

Memorial Gymnasium | Nashville, TN How To Watch

SECN+

The California Golden Bears, riding a perfect start to the season, head to Nashville for a Wednesday night clash against the Vanderbilt Commodores in what promises to be an intriguing early-season showdown. New to the ACC, Cal enters 2-0 after a solid win over Cal Poly, while SEC member Vanderbilt also boasts a clean 2-0 record, coming off a home victory against Southeast Missouri.

Both programs are experiencing a resurgence, led by fresh faces at the helm. Cal’s Mark Madsen, now in his second season, and Vanderbilt’s recently appointed Mark Byington bring renewed energy and transfer talent to their teams. With impressive rosters stacked on both sides, these two teams are evenly matched, defying the odds that lean heavily toward the Commodores.

Cal has a potent offensive edge, featuring sharpshooters like Andrej Stojakovic and versatile forward Rytis Petraitis, who can make defenses pay. Should Vanderbilt switch to Byington’s favored 1-3-1 zone, Cal is well-equipped to respond, spreading the floor and picking apart defensive schemes with ease.

While Vanderbilt’s game has gained traction, their home court may not yet be the fortress they hope it to be. Cal’s blend of balance and intensity could propel them to cover the spread in what promises to be a tightly contested, high-energy contest in Nashville. This should be a very competitive basketball game.

BEST BET: Cal +7.5

UTA vs. USC Betting Preview and Best Bets

All UTA vs. USC odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Wednesday, Nov. 15.

Spread

USC -16.5

USC -16.5 Moneyline

UTA +900, USC -1600

UTA +900, USC -1600 Over/Under

154.5

154.5 Game Time

11:00 p.m. ET

11:00 p.m. ET Location

Galen Center | Los Angeles, CA

Galen Center | Los Angeles, CA How To Watch

BTN

Admittedly, I still have to get used to catching late-night USC games on the Big Ten Network.

The UT Arlington Mavericks opened their season in dominant fashion with a resounding 90-55 victory over the NAIA UNT Dallas Trailblazers, holding them to just 29.2% from the field and forcing 21 turnovers. Senior guard Jaden Wells set the tone, posting 22 points and grabbing four rebounds. But on Saturday, the story took a turn as UT Arlington fell to Louisiana Tech, 92-77, despite being 1-point favorites. But this is a capable squad.

With a roster featuring JUCO standout Raysean Seamster, Diante Smith (an All-Southland First Team honoree), and Division II All-American Jaden Wells, UTA has talent across the board. Last season, they were one of the nation’s top ATS teams and held their own against heavyweights like New Mexico, Grand Canyon, and Texas Tech.

The USC Trojans, meanwhile, started strong with a 77-51 rout over Chattanooga, shooting 50% from the field and stifling the Mocs to a mere 27.8%. Last Thursday, USC narrowly avoided an upset, edging out Idaho State 75-69.

In this matchup, UTA faces a considerable size disadvantage, but they bring relentless rebounding and a scrappy edge that could keep them close. Unafraid of big moments, Coach Turner leads a team primed to fight for every inch and keep this game within reach. This reminds me a bit of the Yale play from the other night when they held with Purdue.

BEST BET: UTA +16.5