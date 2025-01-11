Florida vs. Arkansas Odds, Prediction, & Best Bets highlights an SEC matchup as the Gators are fresh off a massive victory.

Amid its first losing streak of the season, Arkansas (11-4) faces a daunting challenge on Saturday, welcoming the surging Florida Gators (14-1) to Fayetteville. Todd Golden’s Gators have been nothing short of dominant, earning a 14-1 record and a No. 5 ranking in KenPom’s efficiency ratings. Florida’s resume speaks volumes, highlighted by victories over Florida State, Wake Forest, Arizona State, North Carolina, and a resounding 30-point rout of Tennessee—a game that felt decided before the halftime buzzer. With an 11-4 record against the spread, the Gators have proven as consistent as they are dangerous.

John Calipari’s Razorbacks, meanwhile, are still searching for their rhythm. Arkansas boasts a win over Michigan, but their narrow victory over a struggling Miami squad now rings hollow. With a 1-6 ATS record against strong competition and back-to-back losses to Tennessee and Ole Miss, the Razorbacks find themselves at a crossroads. Saturday presents a pivotal test: to rise against a powerhouse or risk sinking further into their conference slate.

College Basketball Best Bets for Florida vs. Arkansas

Florida Gators vs. Arkansas Razorbacks Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Florida vs. Arkansas odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Saturday, Jan. 11.

Spread

Florida -5

Florida -5 Moneyline

Florida -190, Arkansas +170

Florida -190, Arkansas +170 Over/Under

156.5

156.5 Game Time

4:00 p.m. ET

4:00 p.m. ET Location

Bud Walton Arena | Fayetteville, AR

Bud Walton Arena | Fayetteville, AR How To Watch

ESPN

Florida vs. Arkansas may come down to one of the youngest players in the matchup. Freshman guard Boogie Fland has emerged as the pulse of John Calipari’s offense. When Fland finds his rhythm, so does Arkansas. In games where the freshman phenom scores 15 points or more, the Razorbacks average a sizzling 85 points per game, boasting an 8-1 record. When he doesn’t? That number dips to 71.6, and the record evens out at 3-3. The key is pace—a typically measured Arkansas team, ranked 118th in possessions per game, thrives when Fland pushes the tempo.

Things we love to see pic.twitter.com/FluY5ZUPqn — Arkansas Razorbacks Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) January 9, 2025

Lately, though, Fland has struggled to find his shot. Over his last two outings, he’s hit just 10 of 35 attempts from the field, and the Razorbacks’ offense has stagnated. Florida, for all its success, has shown vulnerabilities against dynamic guards. North Carolina’s RJ Davis poured in 29 points against the Gators, while Florida State’s Jamir Watkins managed 19 earlier this season.

As Arkansas welcomes Florida, the schedule may provide a subtle advantage. Both teams are navigating their third game in eight days, but the Razorbacks haven’t left Fayetteville, while Florida has been on the move. Riding high off a dominant win over Tennessee, the Gators may be primed for a letdown. Expect Arkansas to lean on their home-court energy, with Fland leading the charge. Calipari’s squad covers—and perhaps seizes—a defining SEC victory.

BEST BETS: Arkansas +5