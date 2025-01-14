Georgetown vs. St. John’s Odds, Prediction, & Best Bets highlights a Big East Tuesday showdown in New York City

At Madison Square Garden on January 14, 2025, the St. John’s Red Storm (14-3, 5-1 Big East) will look to extend their three-game winning streak as they take on the Georgetown Hoyas (12-4, 3-2 Big East).

St. John’s enters the matchup as a 9.5-point favorite, a nod to their strong start under head coach Rick Pitino. The Red Storm’s dynamic play has them near the top of the Big East standings, driven by a balanced attack and standout performances from stars like RJ Luis Jr.

For Georgetown, this season has marked a significant turnaround under Ed Cooley. In just his second year, the Hoyas have climbed into the top four of the conference, with hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth beginning to take shape. The stage is set for an exciting clash between two programs on the rise.

College Basketball Best Bets for Georgetown vs. St. John’s

Georgetown Hoyas vs. St. John’s Red Storm Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Georgetown vs. St. John’s odds are from BetOnline Sportsbook and are correct as of Tuesday, Jan. 14.

Spread

St. John’s -9.5

St. John’s -9.5 Moneyline

Georgetown +400, St. John’s -455

Georgetown +400, St. John’s -455 Over/Under

143.5

143.5 Game Time

7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Location

Madison Square Garden| New York, NY

Madison Square Garden| New York, NY How To Watch

Peacock

For the first time in nearly a decade, St. John’s basketball has captured the national spotlight—and not just because Rick Pitino is at the helm. The Red Storm sit at 14-3, and while their 1-3 record in Quad 1 games might raise eyebrows, the story is in the details: their three losses have come by a combined five points against Baylor (neutral), Georgia (neutral), and Creighton (away).

Offseason buzz centered around Kadary Richmond and Deivon Smith, but the true catalyst for St. John’s resurgence has been RJ Luis Jr. The dynamic sophomore is averaging 17.4 points per game and just dropped a jaw-dropping 30 points and 10 rebounds against Villanova. Zuby Ejiofor has been a force on the boards, pulling down 8.1 rebounds per game, while Richmond leads the team in assists at 4.5 per contest.

Georgetown, under Ed Cooley, has also shown significant strides. The Hoyas have already surpassed their Big East win total from last season, and while they’re not yet among the league’s elite, they’ve shown grit in tight losses to Marquette and UConn.

This matchup presents a fascinating contrast in styles: Georgetown excels in the first half, applying early pressure, while St. John’s thrives in the second half, using their tempo and defensive intensity to overwhelm opponents. Expect the Hoyas to keep it close early, but the Red Storm should surge late. Georgetown for the first half, St. John’s on the full game spread.

Best Bets: