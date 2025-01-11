Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Odds, Prediction, & Best Bets highlights a huge clash that could have Big 12 title implications.

The stage is set for a pivotal Big 12 clash as the No. 3 Iowa State Cyclones (13-1, 3-0 Big 12) visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-3, 2-1 Big 12) at United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, January 11, 2025. Iowa State, riding a three-game road winning streak, enters as 2.5-point underdogs despite their dominant form. The Cyclones showcased their firepower on Tuesday, dismantling Utah 82-59 as 16.5-point favorites and covering the spread with ease.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, secured an impressive 72-67 road victory over BYU as 1.5-point underdogs, improving their record to 11-3. With both teams in top form and high stakes in the conference race, this showdown promises to deliver.

College Basketball Best Bets for Iowa State vs. Texas Tech

Iowa State Cyclones vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders Betting Preview and Best Bets

All Iowa State vs. Texas Tech odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Saturday, Jan. 11.

Spread

Texas Tech -2.5

Texas Tech -2.5 Moneyline

Iowa State +140, Texas tech -140

Iowa State +140, Texas tech -140 Over/Under

147.5

147.5 Game Time

2:00 p.m. ET

2:00 p.m. ET Location

United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX

United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX How To Watch

ESPN

The Red Raiders found their spark in the second half against BYU, rallying from a 34-32 halftime deficit to outscore the Cougars 40-33 en route to a 72-67 victory. Despite the triumph, the game’s total of 139 points fell shy of the 148.5 over/under line.

Texas Tech showcased a balanced attack, shooting 44.8% from the field and 35.7% from beyond the arc, connecting on 10 three-pointers with an effective field goal percentage of 53.4%. They dominated the boards with 14 offensive rebounds and shared the ball efficiently with 12 team assists.

JT Toppin continues to lead the charge for the Red Raiders, averaging 17.2 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Elijah Hawkins orchestrates the offense with 5.4 assists per game and shined against BYU, posting 22 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep while adding 5 assists. Darrion Williams contributed 18 points and 7 rebounds, shooting an impressive 63.6% from the field, while Chance McMillian added 16 points and 8 boards. McMillian is the No. 1 three-point shooter in accuracy in the country.

Ranked fourth nationally with 110.4 points per 100 possessions on offense and 43rd defensively, the Red Raiders also boast an elite 39.4% three-point shooting rate. In Iowa State vs Texas Tech, defensive pressure and offensive firepower give the Red Raiders the edge in this critical Big 12 showdown. If their shots fall, the Red Raiders should secure a signature home victory.