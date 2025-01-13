UCLA vs. Rutgers Odds, Best Bets, & Player Props

UCLA vs. Rutgers Odds, Prediction, & Best Bets highlights a Big Ten Monday showdown in New Jersey.

The drama of Big Ten basketball unfolds tonight as No. 22 UCLA travels to Rutgers for a clash between two teams desperate to end their respective skids. Both the Bruins and the Scarlet Knights find themselves in unfamiliar territory, each riding the sting of three consecutive losses. For one team, tonight offers a chance to reset; for the other, the spiral deepens.

Rutgers entered the season with lofty expectations, boasting two projected lottery picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. But the Scarlet Knights have struggled to find their rhythm, hovering at .500 and now facing the grim reality of a season that could slip into spoiler territory. For UCLA, this game represents not just an opportunity for redemption but also a pivotal moment in keeping their Big Ten hopes alive.

All UCLA vs. Rutgers odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook and are correct as of Monday, Jan. 13.

Spread

UCLA -3.5

UCLA -3.5 Moneyline

UCLA -165, Rutgers +140

UCLA -165, Rutgers +140 Over/Under

138.5

138.5 Game Time

6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Location

Jersey Mike’s Arena | Piscataway, NJ

Jersey Mike’s Arena | Piscataway, NJ How To Watch

Fox Sports 1

In a game where both teams are desperate for a win, Rutgers faces No. 22 UCLA at home, seeking to break out of a challenging stretch. The Scarlet Knights have dropped back-to-back games to Wisconsin and No. 20 Purdue, and the road ahead doesn’t get any easier against a disciplined UCLA defense. For the Bruins, their own struggles on the road have been evident with recent losses to Michigan, Nebraska, and Maryland. A victory tonight could provide a much-needed spark before they face a formidable Iowa squad.

UCLA’s defense, which allows just 62.6 points per game, has faltered in recent outings, giving up 79.6 points per game while their offense has dipped to 64.6 points. Star players Tyler Bilodeau (14.9 PPG) and Eric Dailey Jr. (11.3 PPG) will need to deliver to halt the skid. On the other side, Rutgers has been hampered by Dylan Harper’s recent illness. Normally a 20.1 PPG scorer, Harper has been a shadow of himself, with just six points in his last two games.

While both teams are far from their peak, UCLA’s defensive consistency gives them the edge. With Harper struggling and Rutgers’ offense averaging a modest 76.4 PPG while surrendering 74.6 PPG, expect UCLA to cover the spread and leave Jersey with a crucial win.

Ace Bailey | G | Rutgers – Under 16.5 Points (-115)

Tonight’s matchup between UCLA and Rutgers is compelling for all the wrong reasons. Rutgers, despite boasting two projected lottery picks in Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey, is on a troubling path to becoming the first team with that level of talent to miss the NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, UCLA finds itself in a state of disarray, searching for answers after a rocky stretch.

This game won’t be one for the highlight reel, as two desperate teams clash in what’s likely to be a scrappy, grinding battle. That style of play doesn’t favor Bailey, who thrives in a more open, fast-paced offense. Compounding matters, Bailey’s scoring heavily depends on attacking the rim—a strength UCLA is particularly equipped to defend, ranking in the top 10th percentile nationally in protecting the paint.

Expect this game to test the resolve of both teams, but the environment may stifle Bailey’s impact and leave Rutgers struggling to find its footing.