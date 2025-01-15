Conor McGregor and the Miami Heat are facing a civil suit alleging the former UFC star sexually assaulted an anonymous woman at the Kaseya Center on June 9, 2023.

The 36-year-old was part of the in-game entertainment for Game 4 of the NBA Finals in Miami, where he notably knocked out the Heat mascot and sent him to the emergency room of a nearby hospital.

It was supposed to be part of a skit to promote McGregor’s pain relief spray, but the punch was not expected to be so hard.

Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot 😭 pic.twitter.com/86RutVZ9d9 — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) June 10, 2023

This lawsuit accuses McGregor of battery and the arena of gross negligence by continuing to serve the fighter alcoholic beverages when he was clearly intoxicated. The Heat are also named as a defendant for the overserving of alcohol.

Lawsuit Details

According to the lawsuit, an acquaintance of McGregor’s grabbed the anonymous woman’s wrist after the game and led her away from the courtside club to where McGregor would be shortly.

McGregor is then said to have shown up and taken her into a bathroom at the arena. He “attempted to forcefully place his unprotected penis into Jane Doe’s mouth without her consent.”

The lawsuit then details how the woman tried to escape but McGregor took extreme physical measures to prevent her.

McGregor denied the previous allegations to TMZ and said in a statement the allegations were “no more than a shakedown.”

The woman is looking for past and future medical treatment compensatory damages worth more than $75,000 and litigation costs, along with other relief.

“The special treatment of [McGregor] by allowing him to pour his own alcoholic drinks, as well as the failure to cut [McGregor]’s access to alcoholic beverages off after he was overserved, demonstrates a conscious disregard for the safety patrons similarly situated to and including [the plaintiff],” the lawsuit reads.

McGregor was previously found liable for sexually assaulting a woman in 2018, paying the victim $264,000 in damages.