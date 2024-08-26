Cooper Flagg Signs New Balance Shoe Endorsement Deal

Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg, the projected No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA draft class, has signed a shoe endorsement deal with New Balance.

Flagg, 17, joins a New Balance brand that is headquartered near his home state, including a Skowhegan, Maine, manufacturing factory that is 25 miles from his childhood home in Newport.

Duke freshman forward Cooper Flagg reclassified to enter college a year early

“The connection with New Balance as a family company and a company with Maine roots means a lot to me,” Flagg told ESPN. “That makes this really different and special.

“My mom used to go to the tent sale for back-to-school shopping there when we were kids. That really aligns the brand with my roots. It’s a perfect fit.”

Of course, Flagg reclassified to enter college a year early and is a highly touted NBA prospect. At 6-foot-9 and 205 pounds, Flagg is an elite two-way prospect who has explosive athleticism.

He was the lone college player and teenager invited to Team USA’s pre-Olympic training camp in Las Vegas.

Cooper Flagg, The Intelligent Choice. pic.twitter.com/JvvvMM9lfm — New Balance (@newbalance) August 26, 2024

Furthermore, Flagg is required to wear Nike on court at Duke and anything team related.

“Cooper adds so much to our basketball roster, and we’re thrilled to welcome him to the New Balance family,” said Naveen Lokesh, Head of Basketball Sports Marketing.

“He is a force to be reckoned with on the court. We look forward to building our relationship as he grows the game and supporting him in all his endeavors.”

As a kid, Cooper’s mom would take him and his brothers to New Balance

According to the news release from New Balance, as a kid, Cooper’s mom would take him and his brothers to the New Balance annual tent sale in Skowhegan to buy the family their one pair of shoes and backpack for the school year.

“I grew up wearing New Balance, and I appreciate their authentic connection to my community. The focus and growth of the brand in basketball and our shared values and history drew me in,” added Flagg.

“From day one, it was clear that this would be a family-like partnership. I’m so excited to join this family and help them grow the category with young athletes.”

Moreover, the changes to the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rules in 2021 made endorsement deals like this one possible for collegiate athletes. In fact, other top athletes signed with New Balance include Coco Gauff, Jamal Murray, Quincy Wilson, and Tyrese Maxey.

“As a younger kid, I can think back to dreaming about things like this,” Flagg told ESPN. “It’s an incredible opportunity. … I’m really blessed and grateful to be put in this position.”

Cooper will work with New Balance across lifestyle extensions and community initiatives

In addition to Cooper Flagg being featured in New Balance basketball marketing campaigns, he will also work with the brand across lifestyle extensions and community initiatives, focusing on programs giving back to young athletes.

Flagg was selected Gatorade National Player of the Year at Montverde Academy in Florida during his senior season after averaging 16.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 3.7 steals, and 3.7 blocks per game. In 2022, he was named the USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year as well.

New Balance, headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, employs 9,000 associates around the globe. In 2023, the company reported worldwide sales of $6.5 billion.

Additionally, New Balance owns five athletic footwear factories in New England and one in Flimby, U.K.