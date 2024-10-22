Corey Kispert, Wizards Agree to Multi-Year Extension

The Washington Wizards are retaining a key, young player. The team has agreed to a multi-year contract extension with small forward, Corey Kispert. The deal is reportedly for four years, $54 million.

“Corey is someone who positively impacts our environment daily. He consistently shows up for the organization as both a player and a teammate, embodying the passion and professionalism we value,” stated Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins in the team’s press release. “We are excited that he has the opportunity to continue his growth and development in Washington. He’s a relentless worker who has added to his game each season. We look forward to his further evolution in the coming years.”

The Wizards are clearly high on Kispert and feel as if he can be an integral part of their future. The team is in the midst of a rebuilding process, but they are excited about Kispert’s potential.

Corey Kispert’s Impact

Corey Kispert has shown flashes of high offensive potential in his three-year career. Last season, the former Gonzaga Bulldog product averaged a career-best 13.4 points, 2.8 total rebounds per game, and a three-point shooting percentage of 38.3 percent on 6.0 three-point shots attempted per game. Another interesting factoid about Kispert is that he is second among three-year players in career three-point shots made with 459. The other player ahead of him in this category is Houston’s recently extended Jalen Green with 545 three-pointers made. Kispert is a reliable deep-threat option for the Wizards and gives their offense a necessary scoring punch. Going into his fourth year, many peers are expecting a jump in his production. Especially if Kispert can improve other facets of his game such as defense and rebounding.

Washington Wizards Still Searching for a Team Identity

It is no secret by now that the Washington Wizards are in for another tough season. They are young but are still looking for a direction. The Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole experiment simply has not worked out for the team. Not to mention, the supporting cast leaves plenty to be desired when compared to other rebuilding NBA squads. Guys like Corey Kispert himself and rookie, Alex Sarr, have potential. However, that is a moot point if the Wizards organization cannot start to steer the team in the right direction. For Corey Kispert though, he will continue to be a vital part of this Washington Wizards organization going forward.