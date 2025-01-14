New details have emerged from Jontay Porter’s betting scandal this week, which has shined a light over the actions the ex-NBA player was taking during his time as a professional basketball player to provide information to his coconspirators. The police have now arrested a sixth individual involved in these illegal practices.

Jontay is a former athlete that has been banned for life from the NBA after an investigation found that he was violating gambling rules by discussing confidential information to sports bettors. He did this by himself betting on matches while playing with the Raptors last season, as well as limiting his participations on court.

An individual called Shane Hennen was arrested over the weekend in connection to Porter’s case. According to new released court documents, Jontay was texting his alleged coconspirators, who then sent screenshots of the player’s texts to Hennen.

Jontay Porter would text bettors during his games 😭 “Idk if ima play much more” pic.twitter.com/QODowPXmeq — BricksCenter (@BricksCenter) January 13, 2025

The 25-year-old gave them information about his availability and playing status during a Raptors-Grizzlies matchup on January 22 of last year, with at least four text messages that said the following: “I went back to the locker room to get eye checked on. Idk [sic] if imma play much more.”

The player had sustancies a purported eye injury that night. “I’m Not starting second half,” his texts read. “But if it’s garbage time I will shoot a million shots.”

Then three days later, Porter messaged his associates once again during a Raptors-Clippers clash. The former NBA player told them he would remove himself from the contest by claiming he was injured and couldn’t continue any longer.

“Hit unders for the big numbers,” Jontay allegedly texted these coconspirators. “I’m going to play first 2-3 minute stint off the bench then when I get subbed out tell them my eye killing me again.”

One of his associates in the scandal then forwarded the message to Hennen, sending him two screenshots of betting slips for wagers on bets for Porter. This is the basis on why Shane is accused of placing “unders” bets on the ex-Raptors guard.

Jontay, who is the brother of Denver star Michael Porter Jr., eventually took himself out of the game that January night. One of the coconspirators then texted Hennen, telling him he had a positive balance of $1,114 after their bets took place.