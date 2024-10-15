Cynt Marshall has decided to step down as Mavs CEO at end of this year

Cynthia Marshall, the first black female CEO in NBA history, has decided to call it quits. Last week, the executive that was first hired by then-Mavericks owner Mark Cuban in March 2018, announced that she is planning to retire on December 31.

Cynt started out by telling the franchise employees in a letter which has been revealed by ESPN. “My three-year commitment has more than doubled in time,” she wrote. “I cherish every day of our journey together. We’ve made the Mavs better. We’ve made communities better. We’ve made our industry better. Y’all made me better. I pray that I’m leaving it better than I found it.

“I love you. I love our team. I love our fans. My wildest dreams would never have included being the CEO of the Dallas Mavericks. Thank you for the experience of a lifetime for me and my family. We are Mavs Family and Fans for Life. You can count on us.”

Dallas Mavs CEO Cynt Marshall Announced Retirement Monday https://t.co/zJ51tmlzLC pic.twitter.com/0EC28iElVD — iPower 92.1/104.1 (@iPowerRichmond) October 13, 2024

Marshall was essential in many successful projects surrounding the NBA club, including a new initiative that helped launch a TV partnership starting this upcoming season in which around 10 million Texans will be able to watch Mavericks matches for free.

The new owner Patrick Dumont, also shared his thoughts over how instrumental Cynthia has been for this ever-growing organization. “Cynt Marshall is a force of nature,” Dumont said in a statement. “I like to say her superpower is bringing people together, but the truth is she has many superpowers.

“Cynt has always gone above and beyond in everything she has done, and her leadership of the Dallas Mavericks is no exception. She is an indelible fixture in the history of this franchise, and we are eternally grateful. The positive impact she has had here will be felt for a very long time.”

The California native, who is set to turn 65-years of age in December, will continue to serve as a consultant to the team. Former owner Cuban had his say on the decision: “Bringing Cynt to the Mavericks six years ago was one of the smartest decisions I’ve ever made. She has led this organization to new heights with grace and integrity, and her light will continue to shine bright throughout the community.”

Billionaire Mark Cuban Recently Revealed Reasons Why He Decided To Sell Away Mavericks’ Majority Stake Ownership

As of now, Mark Cuban is concentrating on other projects, especially the online drug store Cost Plus Drug Company, in which he expects to be “disrupting” the pharmaceutical industry through selling prescription drugs at a lower market price. The former executive believes he’s done enough for the basketball league.

“When I first bought [the Mavericks] in 2000 I was the tech guy in the NBA,” he shared recently. “I was the media guy. I had every edge and every angle. Now fast-forward 24 years later, in order to sustain growth to be able to compete with the new collective bargaining agreement, you have to have other sources of revenue.”

The billionaire decided to sell his majority stake to Miriam Adelson, who happens to be the owner of the Las Vegas Sands, the biggest casino operation in the world. Apparently, the new owners expect to open a new casino in Dallas, and this way make their Mavs investment even more profitable.

“And so you see other teams, in all sports for that matter, talking about casinos, talking about doing real estate development — that’s just not me. I wasn’t going to put up $2 billion to get an education on building,” Cuban explained.