Dallas’ Luka Doncic has a right wrist strain and will be re-evaluated in one week

Through their first 15 games in 2024-25, the Mavericks are 8-7. Dallas is 5-5 in their last 10 games. On Tuesday night, the Mavs were at home and beat the Thunder, 132-91. Luka Doncic led the team with 26 points. On Thursday morning, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Doncic had sustained a right wrist injury.

He’s missed only one game so far this season for Dallas but the All-NBA PG will miss a few more games. Charania noted that Doncic will be re-evaluated in one week to see if he’s close to returning. Losing Luka Doncic this early in the season is not ideal for the Mavericks who are trying to compete in the West. The team is hoping that this is a minor injury for Doncic and that he can return as early as next week for the Mavs.

Luka Doncic is in his seventh season with the Dallas Mavericks and is undoubtedly a top-five player in the league. At six-foot-six, Doncic is a mismatch for most PGs across the league. Additionally, Doncic plays well against players larger than him and stuffs the stat sheet every time he touches the court. Through 14 games this season, Donic is averaging (28.1) points, (7.6) rebounds, (7.6) assists, and (1.6) steals. His scoring, rebounding, and assist numbers are all down compared to his stats in 2023-24.

On Thursday morning, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported that Luka Doncic had sustained a right wrist injury. The 25-year-old will miss time for the Mavs and will be re-evaluated in one week. At best, Doncic would miss four games for the Mavericks and would be able to return by next Saturday. However, it’s too early to tell just how serious the injury is. It’s not ideal that Luka injured the wrist on his shooting hand. That could make the injury tougher to bounce back from. With Doncic out, Dallas will turn to Kyrie Irving as their primary offensive weapon. He’s averaging (24.3) points per game this season.