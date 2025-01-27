The latest Dallas Mavericks injury report ahead of their clash with the Wizards – who also have problems of their own – makes for grim reading on Monday night.

Dallas Mavericks Injury Report vs Wizards Lists Six Absentees

It is no secret the Dallas Mavericks have had to contend with more injuries than most this season.

Not least persistent problems with their points-scorer-in-chief Luka Doncic, whose bid to clinch a first career MVP has now faded for this season at least after falling out of the frame for eligibility due so many missed games.

Doncic – who is on course to return just before the new All-Star tournament – has been joined on the sidelines by a spate of absentees as of late.

REPORT: There’s optimism that Luka Doncic will make his return before the All-Star break, per @TheSteinLine pic.twitter.com/ovLU8CzWKX — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 25, 2025

The Mavericks injury report ahead of welcoming the Wizards makes for grim reading for Dallas fans, who can expect at least six players to miss Monday’s game.

In slightly more positive news, Jaden Hardy and Klay Thompson are now off the injury report after returning against the Celtics on Saturday.

Washington Wizards Injury Report vs Mavericks

As for Washington, they are not quite as severely hampered by injury problems as their opponents, although they do have three confirmed casualties.

Both teams are undoubtedly being held back by persistent issues in the medical room, with the Wizards heading into the contest on a 13-game losing skid, while the Mavs have only just kept their record in the green with a double-header over the Thunder.