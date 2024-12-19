Damian Lillard, Adidas Agree To Lifetime Contract Extension

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard has agreed to a lifetime contract extension with Adidas, sources informed ESPN’s Shams Charania on Wednesday. Lillard, 34, is now just the fourth active player in the NBA to have a lifetime shoe endorsement deal.

Damian Lillard joins LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Stephen Curry as active NBA players with lifetime shoe endorsement deals

Although Lillard’s deal with Adidas expired during last offseason, his representative, Aaron Goodwin of Goodwin Sports Management, had been negotiating a new deal with company officials.

Goodwin had also negotiated the initial Nike deals for James and Durant. Charania added that Lillard’s new deal now pushes his career salaries from his on-court and shoe contracts to over $600 million.

Per Basketball-Reference, Damian Lillard has earned $281.21 million from NBA contracts across his 13-year career. However, Spotrac shows that the Oakland native has made $328.75 million from on-court deals. Perhaps the real number is somewhere between those estimated figures.

Lillard signed his first Adidas contract in 2012, then inked a 10-year, $100 million contract extension in 2014

Lillard, who played his first 11 seasons with the Trail Blazers, also remains an icon in the Portland community. Earlier this year, Adidas announced that it named the gymnasium court at the company’s headquarters in Portland after Lillard.

According to Nick DePaula of Boardroom, the Damian Lillard Court marked the first time in Adidas’ 75-year history that the brand named a company location after an athlete.

The eight-time All-Star has been a member of Adidas from the moment he entered the league in 2012. After signing his first contract with the company prior to his rookie season in 2012, he inked a massive 10-year, $100 million contract extension in 2014.

The lifetime shoe deal continues an extraordinary week for Lillard, as he and Giannis Antetokounmpo helped lead the Bucks past the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night in Las Vegas to win the NBA Cup championship.

Through 22 games (all starts) this season, Lillard has averaged 25.7 points, 4.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 36.4 minutes per contest while shooting 45% from the field, 37.1% from deep, and 91.6% at the free throw line.

The Bucks (14-11) will return to action on Friday when they visit the Cleveland Cavaliers (23-4).