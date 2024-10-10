Danny Green Retires From NBA After 15-Year Career

Danny Green announced his retirement from the NBA on Thursday morning after a 15-year career. Green, 37, announced his decision via his YouTube podcast and called his career “one helluva journey that I’m immensely proud of.”

Danny Green played for six NBA teams

Green was selected 46th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2009 NBA draft out of USC. In 832 career NBA regular-season games (709 starts), he averaged 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steal, and 25.1 minutes per contest.

The 6-foot-6 Green spent his rookie season with the Cavs before playing for the San Antonio Spurs (2010-2018), Toronto Raptors (2018-19 season), Los Angeles Lakers (2019-20 season), Philadelphia 76ers (2020-2022, 2023-24 season), and Memphis Grizzlies (2022-23 season).

In February 2023, the Grizzlies traded Green to Cleveland, where he appeared in just eight games off the bench. Although Green signed a deal with the Sixers last September, he was waived after appearing in two games during the 2023-24 season.

Danny Green is one four players in NBA history to win championships with three different teams

Green is one of four players in NBA history to win championships with three different franchises. Those teams were the Spurs in 2014, the Raptors in 2019, and the Lakers in 2020.

The USC product was known for his 3-point accuracy. He shot 42.1% from the field, 40% from beyond the arc, and 80.5% at the free throw line. In 2018-19, the New York native had the second-best 3-point percentage (45.5%) in the NBA with the Raptors.

After 15 NBA seasons, Danny Green says he is retiring. Green, who’s announcing the retirement on his podcast Thursday, is one of four players in NBA history to win championships with three different teams (2014 with Spurs, 2019 with Raptors, 2020 with Lakers). pic.twitter.com/d2mIOG62lh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 10, 2024

With the Spurs in 2014-15, Green averaged a career-high 11.7 points while playing in 81 games. Plus, he made the All-Defensive Team while with San Antonio in 2016-17 after making 68 appearances.

In Game 3 of the 2013 NBA Finals against the Miami Heat, he recorded a playoff career-high 27 points on 9-of-15 (60%) shooting from the floor and 7-of-9 (77.8%) from 3-point range.

Green said he will focus on continuing his broadcasting career

Additionally, Danny Green connected on 39.6% of his 3-pointers during his time with the Spurs. He also hit 45% of his 3s during the 2014 NBA Finals victory over LeBron James and the Heat.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, Green will focus on continuing his broadcasting career. The three-time NBA champ reportedly wants to remain invested in the GreenLight venture fund as well.

Green also enjoys working in the Between the Lines mentorship program. The Throne basketball tournament powered by Green and the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is another one.