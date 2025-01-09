Darius Garland has boldy – or perhaps rather fittingly – claimed that four Cleveland Cavaliers players are deserving of All-Star inclusions after a storming start.

Darius Garland Says There “Should Be Four” Cavaliers All-Star Nominations

The Cleveland Cavaliers inevitable march towards a hugely promising playoff picture – barring any unforeseen drops in form – saw them extend their season record to 34-2.

Only four teams in NBA history have enjoyed a better win-to-loss ratio after 36 games, and their latest victory came in the blockbuster of the season so far, overcoming Western Conference leaders Oklahoma.

That 129-122 win on home soil has cemented their status at the NBA’s preeminent team at this moment in time, and they will have another opportunity to remove any remaining shreds of doubt when they run it back with the Thunder on January 16.

It has been a collective effort for Cleveland this season, with Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland leading the points scoring with game averages above 20.

Such is the confidence of the Cavs in their own ability, the latter was particularly vocal after the win over Oklahoma on Wednesday night.

Darius Garland said: “I’m trying to be as humble as possible. But… yeah, I should be an All-Star. Yes. There should be four of us on this team that are All-Stars.”

Although Garland failed to namedrop any of his teammates, he is likely referring to the star-studded quartet of himself, Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and Wednesday night’s game-winner Evan Mobley.

Darius Garland could well earn his second nomination as the All-Star format changes this year, while Mitchell could earn an astonishing sixth nomination if he continues on his current trajectory.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is the current MVP favorite according to NBA sportsbooks, but there is no reason why Mitchell can’t worm his way into the conversation if the Cavaliers continue on their path to glory.

22.9 points, 4.6 assists, 4.4 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 0.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field are the kind of numbers we have come to expect from a player of his caliber, but he is having a special season.

If they maintain their current win percentage of 90%, they are projected to move level with the Warriors for the most wins in league history (73).