NBA

Darius Garland Joins Elite Company With Fifth 40-Point Game For Cleveland

Author photo
By
Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Updated1 hour ago on January 10, 2025

Darius Garland pic

Darius Garland has been in his bag this season and he joined elite company on Thursday night when recording his fifth 40-point game for the Cavaliers. 

Garland Carries Cavs In Win

The Cavaliers continued their seemingly unstoppable form on Thursday with a gritty win against the Raptors despite being down by as many as 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.

After a demanding start to 2025 for the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell was rested on Thursday night and so responsibility fell to Darius Garland to lead on offense.

As he has done many times before this season when Mitchell has been out Garland took over and with 40 points he led all scores in a much needed dominant display.

Garland shot 14-22 from the field which included 4-7 from deep in a season-best performance.

Their win against Toronto was Cleveland’s 12th in a row, which further opened the gap at the top of the East to six wins ahead of Boston.

Despite their dominant season, the Cavaliers are only third favourites to win it all this year as per the best online sportsbooks at a price of +1000 behind the Celtics and OKC.

Garland Making History In All-Star Season

The win was Garland’s fifth 40-piece in the league, which is something that only three other players have done in franchise history.

40-Point Games For Cleveland

  • LeBron James – 75
  • Kyrie Irving – 19
  • Donavon Mitchell – 14

Garland has arguably been Cleveland’s most consistent player so far this season and he has missed just one game in what has been an important comeback campaign for the guard.

The 24-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season and he has bounced back after a difficult year in 2023.

There is no doubt that most of the Cavaliers starters have claims for an All-Star selection this year and Garland seems to be a cert for his second selection.

Related

Cavaliers coach J.B. Bickerstaff not expecting Darius Garland to play against Magic
Headlines
Darius Garland Denies Trade Rumors Mathew Huff  •  02 Oct 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland cleared to participate in on-court activities
NBA
Darius Garland Says He Wants to Remain With Cavaliers Mathew Huff  •  15 Jul 2024
dariusgarland
Headlines
Pelicans Showing Interest in Darius Garland Mathew Huff  •  27 May 2024
Cleveland Cavaliers Darius Garland cleared to participate in on-court activities
Headlines
Darius Garland Could Seek Trade From Cleveland Mathew Huff  •  16 May 2024

Tags

Author photo
Oliver Taliku
Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku
Author photo
Oliver Taliku Sports Editor

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites such as The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community where he has produced hundreds of articles alongside being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football. Some of his sports betting work can be found on www.sportslens.com and www.thesportsdaily.com.

All posts by Oliver Taliku