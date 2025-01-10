Darius Garland has been in his bag this season and he joined elite company on Thursday night when recording his fifth 40-point game for the Cavaliers.

Garland Carries Cavs In Win

The Cavaliers continued their seemingly unstoppable form on Thursday with a gritty win against the Raptors despite being down by as many as 12 points heading into the fourth quarter.

After a demanding start to 2025 for the Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell was rested on Thursday night and so responsibility fell to Darius Garland to lead on offense.

As he has done many times before this season when Mitchell has been out Garland took over and with 40 points he led all scores in a much needed dominant display.

Garland shot 14-22 from the field which included 4-7 from deep in a season-best performance.

Darius Garland drops a 40-piece in Cleveland’s 12th-straight W ‼️ 40 PTS

14-22 FGM

9 AST

4 3PM

2 STL The @cavs are only the 7th team in NBA history to start the season 33-4 or better 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/FFcrh6M7MC — NBA (@NBA) January 10, 2025

Their win against Toronto was Cleveland’s 12th in a row, which further opened the gap at the top of the East to six wins ahead of Boston.

Despite their dominant season, the Cavaliers are only third favourites to win it all this year as per the best online sportsbooks at a price of +1000 behind the Celtics and OKC.

Garland Making History In All-Star Season

The win was Garland’s fifth 40-piece in the league, which is something that only three other players have done in franchise history.

40-Point Games For Cleveland

LeBron James – 75

Kyrie Irving – 19

Donavon Mitchell – 14

Garland has arguably been Cleveland’s most consistent player so far this season and he has missed just one game in what has been an important comeback campaign for the guard.

The 24-year-old has averaged 21.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 6.7 assists this season and he has bounced back after a difficult year in 2023.

There is no doubt that most of the Cavaliers starters have claims for an All-Star selection this year and Garland seems to be a cert for his second selection.