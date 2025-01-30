One of the most talked about rumours about a trade to be made before the February 6 deadline is swirling around the Sacramento camp, as De’Aaron Fox reportedly requested to be moved away from the Northern California club. However, the All-Star was asked about it this week and he insists that the speculation is false.

According to the 27-year-old, he has no idea where this talk came from, as he does not wish to be traded out. “No,” he said bluntly when The Sacramento Bee’s Chris Biderman asked if his request was real. “You would know if I did.”

The player then pinned the situation on the Kings organization, explaining how the decision is not his. “That’s their decision to make,” he then added. “I can’t tell them not to listen to offers or I can’t tell them to listen to offers.”

Despite his own assessment of the rumors, reports keep flooding the internet with potential destinations for the Sacramento star. According to some, he even has a preferred destination if he should be traded, as the San Antonio Spurs have sprouted as the ideal place for him.

“For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination,” he assured this week. “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that—or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment. I think it’s natural.”

The speculation around De’Aaron became even stronger when he declined a three-year, $165 million max extension offer over the summer, suggesting that his future in California was in question. From a financial perspective, his move was a smart one, as now he could at least sign a four-year, $229-million extension when this season is over.

However, this decision over last year’s offseason could also mean he could become a free agent after the 2025-26 campaign. The truth is, his choices now offer Fox some leverage during negotiations, even though the Kings have been outspoken about not wanting to lose their star player.

Despite rejecting the rumors, the 27-year-old knows that the NBA is a crazy and volatile business, and the unexpected can always happen in the last minute. “I think anything’s possible in this league,” Fox said on Wednesday. “Like I said, crazier things have happened.”