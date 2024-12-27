De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Heat, Lakers, Rockets, Spurs Linked

According to ESPN’s Tim McMahon, four NBA teams are reportedly interested in pursuing a trade for Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox: the Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and San Antonio Spurs.

Fox, 27, is in the fourth season of the five-year, $164 million rookie-scale contract extension he signed in 2020. The eight-year veteran is aiming to qualify for a supermax extension next summer.

However, even if Fox receives an All-NBA honor, it doesn’t guarantee that he’ll re-sign with the team. The All-Star guard could very well ride out his current deal or ask the Kings for a trade.

“If Fox is going to ask out, it seems like the tea leaves are pointing that way. Still, I’m not sure it’s definite,” McMahon said Friday on “The Hoop Collective” podcast.

“When you’re appearing on podcasts with Draymond Green and laying groundwork, you can see how people read into it. … If Fox asks out, teams like San Antonio and Houston are the ones to watch,” McMahon added.

“I’ve also heard rumors about the Lakers, but it’s hard to tell how much of that is just speculation because he’s a Klutch client. There’s also been talk about Miami, given his connection to Bam Adebayo. Who knows what other suitors might emerge, or which of these teams will actually pursue him if it comes to that?”

Would the Heat consider trading Jimmy Butler to Sacramento for De’Aaron Fox?

The Heat could potentially trade Jimmy Butler to Sacramento for Fox. That mock trade is circulating in the rumor mill. In Miami, Fox would be reunited with Bam Adebayo, his former University of Kentucky teammate.

Although ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that Butler “prefers a trade out of Miami,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement recently that the team will not be trading the six-time All-Star.

Despite various reports, the Heat would definitely trade Butler if the price is right.

Fox also made it clear while on “The Draymond Green Show” on Dec. 17 that he enjoys playing in Sactown and would love to retire with the team but also wants to win a championship. The former NBA Clutch Player of the Year knows he’ll make a lot of money playing anywhere.

“It all has to do with the team, the organization, where are we going. I want to make sure that we’re in a position to try and win in the future because that’s ultimately what I want to do. I know I’ll make enough money regardless of where I play or what I do, I’m going to be fine,” said Fox.

The Kings ended their 16-year playoff drought in 2023 and missed the postseason last season. Sacramento has three first-round series losses and just one Western Conference finals appearance this century.

Kings are 13-18 and sit 12th in the Western Conference standings

During the offseason, the Kings acquired DeMar DeRozan from the Chicago Bulls via a three-team sign-and-trade agreement. Harrison Barnes was sent to San Antonio in the deal.

The trade was supposed to enhance Sacramento’s frontcourt, but the team is currently 13-18 and ranks 12th in the Western Conference standings. For that reason, Fox is unsure whether or not the Kings are committed to winning.

“That’s where I’m at. I love the city, I love being here, and I raised my family here. Would love to be here and retire here. How many people can say they played for one organization for their whole career? I also wanna win. They know I am going to give all I got, but at the end of the day, the organization has also got to give all they got. That’s where we are right now,” Fox continued.

In October, Fox told Sam Amick and Anthony Slater of The Athletic that he wants the Kings to remain competitive. He said, “competing at a high level for a long time, not just fighting for a playoff spot.”

Through 27 games (all starts) this season, he’s averaging 26.2 points, 6.1 assists, 1.6 steals, and career highs of 5.1 rebounds and 37.3 minutes per contest. The Kentucky product is also shooting 48.2% from the field, 32.4% from 3-point range, and a career-best 79.7% at the foul line.

The Kings are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and visit the Lakers on Saturday.