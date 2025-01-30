De’Aaron Fox Trade Rumors: Spurs Interested In All-Star

Sacramento Kings star guard De’Aaron Fox let it be known this week that his preferred trade destination is the San Antonio Spurs, and the eight-year veteran could now potentially end up in the Alamo City ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline.

On NBA Countdown, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Spurs are interested in the 2022-23 NBA Clutch Player of the Year. He also noted that Fox has a “massive market right now.”

“I’m told the San Antonio Spurs, according to league sources, are De’Aaron Fox’s preferred destination and San Antonio is among the interested teams in Fox,” Charania said.

"I'm told the San Antonio Spurs, according to league sources, are De'Aaron Fox's preferred destination and San Antonio is among the interested teams in Fox," Charania said.



“This is someone that has a massive market right now. He’s jumped from the top of the trade landscape ahead of the February 6 NBA trade deadline,” Charania added.

Charania reported Tuesday that the Kings are “expected to open up talks” to potentially trade Fox ahead of the deadline, and ESPN Radio’s James Ham reported on Tuesday that San Antonio is Fox’s preferred landing spot if Sacramento decides to move him.

Kings Want “Win-Now Players” In A Trade For Fox

However, the Kings have received “dozens” of calls about De’Aaron Fox, according to Charania. Sacramento is reportedly asking for “win-now players” in a trade for Fox, the Spurs could put together an enticing trade package to help the Kings build for the future. San Antonio has 12 first-rounders over the next seven years.

The Spurs also have several talented young players that they could send to Sacramento. San Antonio is already one of the most entertaining young teams to watch because of Victor Wembanyama. The addition of Fox would probably make the Spurs a solid playoff contender.

In 43 games (all starts) with the Kings this season, Fox is averaging 25.2 points, career highs of 5.0 rebounds and 37.2 minutes, 6.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest while shooting 46.8% from the field, 32.4% from 3-point range, and a career-best 82.6% at the free throw line.

Per Spotrac, Fox is currently in the fourth season of a five-year, $163 million max rookie-scale contract extension. He’s earning $34.84 million this season and is slated to make $37.09 million in 2025-26.