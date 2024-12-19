For a player who has played for eight different NBA franchises during his 12-year career, you could say Dennis Schroder is pretty good at adapting to new environments. The German international attended the press this week and already seems to gotten over the inicial shock of being traded from Brooklyn to Golden State.

In fact, you could even say he’s more excited than anything else, as the veteran guard confessed that he can’t wait to compete next to his new teammates. As his coach has said that he might make his debut on Thursday in Memphis, Schroder revealed what excited him the most about this new opportunity.

“Just to be able to be around them now, especially Steph,” Dennis said Tuesday after practice. “He’s one of, if not the best point guard ever. Best shooter of course. Just excited to see how he works and to be a part of it. I’ve played with a lot of future Hall of Famers the last couple of years. Him and Draymond will make it kind of complete now.”

Dennis Schroder said his six-year-old son was super excited after they got the trade news because he’s a big Steph Curry fan 😂👏 pic.twitter.com/ntY85KcgVH — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) December 17, 2024

This start of the regular season has been quite the rollercoaster of emotions for the San Francisco team, as they initially started out 12-3 at the top of the Western Conference standings, but have dropped eight of their past 10 matches.

As many players have fallen to injury in the past weeks, the Warriors cannot wait to incorporate their new point guard into the mix. His coach Steve Kerr told the press that Schroder might even be a part of the starting lineup this Thursday evening against the Grizzlies, as he likes the idea of playing with two guards.

Not only will Dennis help set up Stephen for easier opportunities, but Kerr explained that he will have the responsibility of organizing his team on the floor when Curry is resting on the sidelines.

“We need to take some of the burden off Steph,” Kerr shared this week. “He’s had to take on, I think, an abnormal load this year of responsibility offensively. What we’ve missed is another pick-and-roll player so that Steph doesn’t have to run so much pick-and-roll all game and wear himself down.”