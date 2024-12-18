Dennis Schroder was traded to the Warriors this week by the Nets and after practicing with his new teammates for the first time, the German seemed excited by his new challenge.

Schroder Relishing Warriors Opportunity

On Tuesday afternoon Dennis Schroder made his first appearance in Warriors practice, meeting the likes of Steph Curry and Draymond Green for the first time as new teammates.

There aren’t many players who Schroder hasn’t played with during his long career in the NBA, but with new teammates like Green and Curry, the 31-year-old now feels as if he has ‘completed’ his portfolio of teammates.

“Really happy to be a part of this organization,” Schröder said shortly after joining. “First practice, treated me like we’ve been here together since training camp. Everybody was really chill, cool. Chemistry I see is on a high level. You just see it as an organization.

“I’ve played with a lot of people. A lot of future Hall of Famers the last couple of years. … Excited to make it complete now”

The Warriors acquired their new guard from the Nets over the weekend for an injured De’Anthony Melton as well as a 2025 second-round draft pick.

Schroder has played in Atlanta, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, Boston, Houston, Toronto and Brooklyn so far during his 12-year career in the NBA and he feels like a leader in any team he plays for.

“I’m always trying to impact the game on both ends. Obviously, you can’t control if the ball goes in, but I can always rely on my effort every single night. On my energy. The leadership I bring.” Schroder added.

Despite playing around most of the league with some of this generation’s biggest stars, Schroder is still yet to win a championship.

Although he has no All-Star appearances or championships to speak of, Schroder will add more experience to the Warriors roster and provide some much needed help to Curry on offense.

Schroder has been averaging 18.4 points, 3.0 rebounds and 6.6 assists this season for Brooklyn.

Dennis Schroder, Golden State Warrior pic.twitter.com/oQf0rE3Zey — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) December 17, 2024

Steve Kerr Will Start Schroder

There seemed to be no doubt in Steve Kerr’s head when he was asked if Schroder would start for the Warriors, with Golden State’s head coach eager to see his new star in action.

“You just know that he’s going to take care of the ball and get you into pick-and-roll spacing. It feels like he’s going to get you a good shot – whether it’s him or one of his teammates,” Kerr said.

“He’s at the point in his career where at 31, his mind and body are kind of at the top of where they’re connected, and he’s got a feel for the game. … I just feel like he’s at his peak right now in terms of his awareness of what wins.”

The Warriors face Memphis on the road in their first game with Schroder available on Thursday night and the German is expected to start.