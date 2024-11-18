Denver Nuggets Nearly Traded for Luka Doncic in 2018 NBA Draft

Luka Doncic is one of the most electrifying superstars of today’s NBA. The Dallas Mavericks hit a home run when they traded for him in the 2018 NBA Draft. However, Doncic came somewhat close to a different NBA destiny. A star-studded international duo of Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic almost came to fruition according to Mike Singer.

“The Nuggets knew that Vlade Divac was not particularly high on Luka Doncic,” said Singer on The Hoop Collective Podcast. “And they had designs on pairing Nikola Jokic with Luka Doncic. On draft night in 2018, they tried. There was a call placed. There was a proposal and the Nuggets attempted to get the No. 2 pick for Gary Harris and two first round picks was what I was told. “You can roll your eyes at that price tag but look in retrospect. The Kings ended up taking Marvin Bagley with the No. 2 pick. I’m not saying this trade was imminent. All I’m saying is this trade was discussed and considered because the Nuggets knew Vlade Divac was not particularly high on Luka Doncic and they tried to exploit it. “The wrinkle in this is if the Nuggets had ever been willing to part with Jamal Murray, we have a hell of a what-if in the annals of NBA history, but that did not happen.”

Dallas is coming off a season where they made it to the NBA Finals. As for Denver, they are two seasons removed from winning their lone title in franchise history. With the recent struggles that Jamal Murray has displayed, one has to wonder how things would be different for Luka Doncic and the Denver Nuggets today.

Denver Nuggets Nearly Traded up in 2018 NBA Draft for Luka Doncic

A “What if?” Scenario for Doncic and the Denver Nuggets

Both Nikola Jokic and Luka Doncic have a strong relationship with each other. Part of it stems from their overseas connection. The NBA world has also seen the comradery between the two superstars on full display at NBA All-Star Weekend. During said weekend, speculation about Doncic eventually teaming up with Jokic after the Nuggets superstar opened the proverbial door for the Mavericks star to eventually join the Nuggets. A duo of Doncic and Jokic would have been interesting.

It looks dominant on paper, but one also has to consider the chemistry between Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic is almost unmatched. Not to mention, there is a possibility that Jokic’s dominance could have hindered Doncic’s full potential if they do team up in this dream scenario. It’s fun to consider this possibility. However, the fact of the matter is that both Luka Doncic and Nikola Jokic are forging their own legacies. Two legacies that will both be missed once their careers are over. Nikola Jokic is now considered the greatest player in Denver franchise history. As for Doncic, he has the chance to surpass Dirk Nowitzki as the greatest Dallas Mavericks player before his career is said and done.