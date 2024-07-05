Denver Nuggets Remain Interested in Russell Westbrook

The Denver Nuggets remain the only team showing “tangible,” interest in Russell Westbrook. However, it seems as if the trade talks have hit a stalemate. The Nuggets are looking to bolster their bench and add a backup point guard. Not to mention, Nikola Jokic has reportedly made it known he would love to play with the former league MVP. The Los Angeles Clippers point guard exercised his $4 million option for next year. The Clippers are looking for trade suitors, but as alluded to already, the Nuggets are the only ones willing to negotiate as of now.

Denver Nuggets Still Have “Tangible,” Interest in Russell Westbrook

Would Russell Westbrook Fit With the Denver Nuggets?

A big debate is whether or not Westbrook would fit with the Nuggets. Throughout his career, he has been a ball-dominant player. However, he has accepted a bench role in his later days of his career which is where he would be in Denver’s rotation. The main concern in his shooting. Westbrook is only a career 27.3 percent three-point shooter. The Nuggets pride themselves on their shooting around Nikola Jokic and are looking for to bolster it after losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope to the Magic.

That being said, Westbrook would share little time with Jokic on the court and is still one of the best downhill attackers in the league. If he led the second unit, the Nuggets could clear out the paint and allow Westbrook to play his brand of basketball in short stints. Not to mention, he would provide some much-needed energy off the bench. Something the Nuggets’ second unit desperately lacked last year. All in all, it still remains to be seen whether or not Westbrook would buy into his role in Denver and actually be a solid fit for the 2023 NBA champions.

An Underwhelming Offseason for Denver Thus Far

The Nuggets have been very quiet this offseason. They have not made any significant additions outside of their draft picks. Denver lost one of their best three-and-D players in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and also traded Reggie Jackson. They have a hole at the backup point guard spot, thus the interest in Westbrook.

Denver also has very little to work with from a salary cap standpoint. Much of their money is tied up in their core four of Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, Aaron Gordon, and Michael Porter. Under the current CBA (collective bargaining agreement), retaining and acquiring solid role players makes it difficult for a team. Especially for a team like the Nuggets where continuity and team chemistry is extremely vital. While the possibility of adding Russell Westbrook is intriguing, the Nuggets should still consider other free agent options who would be better fits with this current core.