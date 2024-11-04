The New York City marathon took centre stage in the city on Sunday, forcing the Detroit Pistons into a different kind of commute to their game against the Brooklyn Nets, as they took the subway to the Barclays Center.

Detroit Pistons Subway Trip Catches Attention Of NBA Fans

The Detroit Pistons were forced into a trip to the subway station to get to the Nets’ arena, with the marathon leaving the city of New York jam-packed.

More than 50,000 participants ran the 26.2 miles through five boroughs of the Big Apple. The marathon was won by Dutch-Somali Abdi Nageeye with 2:07.39 in the mens category, meanwhile Kenyan Sheila Chepkirui made a time of 2:24.35 in the women’s.

With the game taking place at 3:30pm ET, Detroit players hopped onto the No.3 train (see below) for a speedy journey across the city to avoid the city traffic. The Pistons were staying in New York after taking on the Knicks on Friday evening.

WATCH: Detroit Pistons Take Train To Barclays Center

NYC Marathon took us on a detour… pic.twitter.com/gjqNZv0j8p — Detroit Pistons (@DetroitPistons) November 3, 2024

And in the end, Detroit’s detour through the subway paid off. They defeated the Brooklyn Nets 106-92 to record just their second victory of the season. Six players scored double figures, including an 18-point masterclass from Cade Cunningham.

Fans on social media were happy with the win, with one saying: “Subway might need to become a pre-game ritual,” and another said: “The Pistons are undefeated when taking the NYC subway.”

Next up is another busy week for Detroit. They take on the LA Lakers, Charlotte Hornets and the Atlanta Hawks in the coming days.