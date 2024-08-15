Devin Booker is fresh off winning a medal with Team USA at the Paris Olympics. He played a key role and was even praised as the “unsung MVP,” by head coach, Steve Kerr. While Booker was not the primary scoring option like he is accustomed to in Phoenix, he still made an impact playing alongside LeBron James and Steph Curry. The Phoenix Suns All-Star recently talked about the experience playing with the two superstars and also alluded to the other times he played with Team USA.

“This experience was totally different from the first one. Not taking anything away from that, but the atmosphere, obviously Stephen, LeBron joining us, this experience is going up there with any other experience in my lifetime.”

Many speculate that this may be the last time James and Curry are on the same team for Olympic play.

Devin Booker Talks About Playing With LeBron James and Steph Curry on Team USA

Devin Booker’s Imprint on Team USA This Summer

Booker was a reliable shooter AND defender for Team USA. He finished with averages of 11.7 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game while shooting an impressive 56.5 percent from three-point territory. It is impressive that a player who is usually accustomed to being the first or second option on his respective team took a reduced role to help a team full of superstars win the gold medal.

However, Booker showed why he is one of the best players in the league when called upon. One example was when he hit a key three-point shot in the close matchup against Serbia. LeBron James and Steph Curry may have been the headliners for this Team USA squad. However, one could argue this team doesn’t succeed without Booker’s contributions on both ends of the floor.

Can the Phoenix Suns Make a Deep Playoff Run This Coming Season?

The Suns had a disappointing end to their season last year losing in the first round to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The lack of a true point guard came back to bite them. Even with boasting a lethal scoring trio of Kevin Durant, Bradley Beal, and Devin Booker. The Suns did sign Tyus Jones who will hopefully give them a true floor general. Their first since Chris Paul was on the roster. If the Suns can regain a solid half-court offense being commanded by a true point guard, then the ceiling is extremely high for this particular Suns team. Even in the competitive Western Conference. This summer could also give Devin Booker some added motivation.