Diamond Sports Group Reaches Agreement With Amazon

Diamond Sports Group, the bankrupt operator of Bally Sports’ regional sports networks (RSNs), has announced a commercial agreement with streaming giant Amazon that will allow in-market fans to watch their teams through Prime Video.

Diamond Sports Group says FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription

TV stations owned by Diamond are now known as FanDuel Sports Network after FanDuel took over naming rights last month. Diamond had an agreement with Bally Sports since March 2021.

According to Diamond’s news release Wednesday, FanDuel Sports Network RSNs will be available via Prime Video as an add-on subscription for customers living within each team’s designated geographic area. More details will be announced at a later date.

Amazon will market the availability of FanDuel Sports Network content on Prime Video. Pricing and a start date have yet to be determined. The agreement is nonexclusive, which means fans can also stream local games through the FanDuel Sports Network website.

In a statement, Diamond CEO David Preschlack wrote: “Partnering with Prime Video, one of the largest streaming destinations in the U.S., and making FanDuel Sports Network available as part of their add on subscriptions, creates a tremendous opportunity for us to expand our reach and better connect with viewers.

“Our partnerships with Prime Video and FanDuel combine with our agreements with team, league, and distribution partners to support a transformative reorganization of our business, and a leading linear and digital offering that will continue driving long-term value and enhanced experiences for our partners and fans.”

Diamond retains linear and digital streaming rights for 13 NBA teams and eight NHL teams

Diamond Sports Group has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy for nearly two years. Despite the reorganization process, Diamond retains linear and digital streaming rights for 13 NBA teams and eight NHL teams.

NBA teams include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, LA Clippers, San Antonio Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

The eight NHL teams in Diamond’s portfolio are the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Los Angeles Kings, Nashville Predators, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

Diamond announced earlier this week that it would offer single-game pricing for direct-to-consumer NBA and NHL games. The single-game option begins Dec. 5, with individual games starting at $6.99.

Viewers can also sign up for monthly or season pass subscriptions. Note that no subscription is required for this single-game purchase option. Diamond RSNs produce roughly 5,000 live local professional telecasts each year.

Of course, a final hearing on Diamond’s bankruptcy reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday. The company is hoping to emerge from federal bankruptcy court by year’s end.