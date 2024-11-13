Diamond Sports Group to Offer Single-Game Prices in NBA, NHL

Diamond Sports Group, the nation’s largest owner of regional sports networks (RSNs) will offer single-game pricing for NBA and NHL games beginning next month. Diamond Sports Group announced Tuesday that the option will be available on its direct-to-consumer streaming package starting Dec. 5.

Fans will have the option for single games at $6.99. Viewers can also sign up for monthly or season pass subscriptions. However, no subscription is required for this single-game purchase option. Diamond owns 16 RSNs and holds the rights to 13 NBA and eight NHL teams.

The NBA teams include the Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Memphis Grizzlies, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, and San Antonio Spurs.

The eight NHL teams are the Carolina Hurricanes, Columbus Blue Jackets, Detroit Red Wings, Los Angeles Kings, Minnesota Wild, Nashville Predators, St. Louis Blues, and Tampa Bay Lightning.

TV stations owned by Diamond are now known as FanDuel Sports Network after FanDuel took over naming rights last month. Diamond had an agreement with Bally Sports since March 2021.

“The addition of single-game pricing allows fans to now catch their local NBA and NHL teams on a game-by-game basis, enhancing the flexibility of our offering,” FanDuel Sports Network CEO, direct-to-consumer Michael Schneider said in a statement.

“This is yet another example of how we remain committed to delivering an array of viewing options and features to make it easier for our viewers to watch their favorite teams.”

A final hearing on Diamond’s bankruptcy reorganization plan is scheduled for Thursday. The company is aiming to emerge from federal bankruptcy court by year’s end.

Diamond Sports has been in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings in Texas since it filed for protection in March 2023. The company said in a financial filing last year that it had debt of $8.67 billion.

Diamond Sports Group LLC, is an independently-managed and unconsolidated subsidiary of Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. Diamond RSNs produce approximately 5,000 live local professional telecasts each year.