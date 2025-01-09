Doc Rivers has explained why Khris Middleton was officially downgraded to the bench on Wednesday night, just hours before Milwaukee’s win against the Spurs.

Khris Middleton Benched

On Wednesday night the Bucks continued their good form with a win over San Antonio, recording back to back wins to keep pressure on at the top of the East.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way for Milwaukee with 25 points, 16 rebounds and 8 assists but more importantly he was able to keep Victor Wembanyama quiet, with the Frenchman held to just 10 points.

Antetokounmpo was one of three Bucks players to record 20+ points on Wednesday night, with Damian Lillard and Brook Lopez both helping on offence.

While Antetokounmpo and Lillard were again busy on Wednesday, there was a notable absence in the Milwaukee lineup, with Khris Middleton officially benched going forward.

Khris Middleton was informed he will be “coming off the bench moving forward,” per @ChrisBHaynes Taurean Prince will remain in the starting lineup pic.twitter.com/9fsD1LrKgK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2025

Taurean Prince will continue to start in Middleton’s place, until Rivers or the Bucks see fit to put the veteran back in the lineup.

Doc Rivers Explains Decision

Doc Rivers spoke to the media on Wednesday about Middleton’s current situation, with the three-time All Star struggling to recover from an injury that has troubled him all season.

“He keeps getting the tendinitis. It’s just not improving to the place he wants it or we want it. And so we just gotta monitor it. We’re cutting his minutes back a little bit and just trying to make sure he can get through this.

“I think we’re thinking about this way too much, I’m just being honest,” Rivers said. “The bottom line is he’s just not moving every night the way you like him to. One night, you see he’s moving great, one night he’s not. His minutes go up and down with the way we want to do this medically, and it’s just a tough go for him.”

Middleton has played 13 games so far this year, starting just 7 in what has been a difficult time for the 33-year-old. Middleton is averaging 12.7 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season.

In the last two years Middleton has failed to reach the 60 game mark and it seems that theme will carry on this year with injuries continuing to trouble the 13-year veteran.