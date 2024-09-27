Donovan Mitchell reveals who are the NBA’s hardest players to guard

Earlier this week, Donovan Mitchell was asked about the offensive stars that keep him up at night wondering how it would be best to guard them, during an interview on Wave Sports + Entertainment’s 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony & The Kid Mero. Even though we all know he would definitely enter that category, he presented his own list.

Without any specific position, he started listing them one by one. “I would say, Book [Devin Booker], Ant [Anthony Edwards],” answered the Cavs guard. “I’d say JB [Jaylen Brown] but put all the Celtics in there. I have so much respect for them. Steph [Curry], because you got to run with that motherf–ker. You know Steph is just running around nonstop.”

“I can’t say the KD’s [Kevin Durant], the Bron’s [LeBron James] because I don’t guard them, you know what I’m saying? I give respect to Jalen Brunson here in New York. That motherf–ker, he’s nice,” he explained, as he usually gets to defend against other guards, not necessarily forwards.

Donovan Mitchell embraces the pressure of being the guy in #Cleveland. #Cavaliers star guard reflects on his new contract, new coach and his new affinity for wine. #NBA https://t.co/gWgHcPrxbT — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) September 27, 2024

The 28-year-old, who has been selected an All-Star for five-consecutive campaigns, would definitely enter that list if anyone else would’ve been asked. He comes from averaging 26.6 points, 6.1 assists and 5.1 rebounds per match while shooting 46.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc this past season.

The athlete is excited to have signed a new deal in Cleveland, after inking a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-28 season.

He’s happy to have put his actions were his words were, because many didn’t believe he was serious about continuing his career in Ohio. “Until the pen hits the paper, obviously words don’t mean anything. But for me, man, once I got traded here, I didn’t even know what was here until I got here,” he said this week.

“I just really love the people. I love the passion, the fandom, the organization obviously, and obviously my teammates. And for me, we’ve continued to find success and continue to build and build and as I’ve always said, ‘You don’t just get ready and then just make the Finals or win a chip’,” Donovan assured on Andscape.

Mitchell recently opened up about the responsibility of being the main man in Cleveland for years to come, now that he’s extended for three more years

During the same interview with Andscape, Mitchell was asked about what it meant for him to continue to build his legacy with the Cavaliers, despite so much interest of being traded to bigger market franchises who you could say have more chances at the Larry O’Brien trophy.

“You got to be the guy. And sometimes that means going out there and scoring. Sometimes that means going out there and then make sure everybody gets involved. Most nights it’s getting everybody involved, I should say. That is what comes with it,” the 28-year-old said.

After producing another strong season last year, he expects to grow in confidence for the upcoming competition, and hopefully inspire his teammates to do the same. “Being the guy, when the praise comes, it’s never always about me. It’s about my guys and helping me get there.

“So, understanding that whether we go far, we don’t go far, that’ll be placed on my shoulders and understanding and accepting that pressure and embracing it,” Spida shared this Thursday. “I feel like I’ve had that for the majority of my career.”