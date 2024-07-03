Great news just arrived to the Cleveland camp, as their main star has decided to stamp his commitment to the team for the following three campaigns. According to sources like ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Donovan Mitchell agreed to a $150.3 million deal this Tuesday that will keep him with the Cavaliers and out of free agency for year to come.

The point guard still was under contract for one more year and now the extension also includes a $54 million player option for the 2027-28 season. If this continues its’ course, then Donovan’s new deal means he could become a free agent in three years.

Reports assure that the contract also includes a 10-year criteria, which if it is met by Mitchell, he will become eligible for another extension worth $380 million. Just last campaign, Spida posted 26.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.1 assists and 1.8 steals per contest while shooting 46.2% overall and 36.8% from the deep.

BREAKING: Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell has agreed on a three-year, $150.3 million maximum contract extension that includes a player option for the 2027-2028 season, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/Vu6QXGyK57 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 2, 2024

In two season with the Cavs, he made the All-Star team twice and scored a franchise-record 71 points when he dropped bombs over the Chicago Bulls this year. During his time in Ohio, he’s averaged 27.5 ppg, 5.2 apg and 4.6 rpg.

“We feel good about Donovan,” Koby Altman said Monday. “He’s in a great space mentally. He’s healthy. Really enjoyed the fact that him and Kenny could sit down and talk about the future, talk about the team.”

Cleveland’s general manager is convinced that Donovan is more committed than ever. “He’s invested. He’s really invested in what we’re doing. Hopefully soon we’ll have more of a decisive answer on that for you, but he’s been great. He’s been super involved and super collaborative and very, very much pro-Cleveland,” he assured.

The point guard also reiterated his stance by posting a video of himself driving his car and talking to the Cavaliers fanbase while facing the camera. “All year I’ve been saying the same (stuff),” Mitchell said in his car.

“I’m saying how much I like it every day. It’s like, ‘Oh, he going to do this. He going to do that.’ I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. I think it’s hilarious,” he added. “It’s what it is, but I’m glad I got this (stuff) done, man. Glad I got this (stuff) done in Cleveland. Now to get focused. You know what I’m saying? Let’s get to it.”

Despite Donovan’s continuous interest in extending his contract, many NBA teams were monitoring his situation for potential trades

Now we know that Mitchell was truthful when he told the press he was definitely interested in renewing his vows with the Cavaliers during the past season, but this didn’t deter other franchises from monitoring his situation, as many of them were willing to pursue the All-Star guard for potential trades.

“The NBA, especially beginning with what Donovan says at the end of the season, is paying very close attention because multiple teams would love to make a huge offer to the Cavs if Donovan does not choose to extend his contract,” Brian Windhorst said months ago.

According to Donovan Mitchell, he’s been dreaming about being the next face of the NBA ever since his rookie campaign and he believes that he can achieve this in Cleveland. As a 20-year-old in his first year, the Cavaliers guard wrote down his objectives as a professional and already felt he was destined to dominate the entire league.

“I can sit here and tell you that I want to be one of the faces of the NBA, if not the face, but I’ve got to go out there and do it. I don’t think of it as pressure,” he told insider Chris Fedor this past year. “That’s the goal I set a long time ago.”