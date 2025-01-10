Speaking on his own podcast this week Draymond Green was singing the praises of one former NBA star, suggesting that the iconic Derrick Rose should be discussed as a Hall of Famer.

Derrick Rose may go down as one of the league’s only MVP’s to ever not make it into the Hall of Fame, but Draymond Green thinks that should be changed.

The four-time Warriors champion is without a doubt a contender for the Hall of Fame based off his career so far and so his praise for D-Rose is worth a lot.

“That’s Chicago’s heartbeat,” Green said. “To go to Chicago, to get drafted number one pick, become the MVP in your city, and then to accept with grace when it came to an end – if you win MVP in the NBA, you’re a Hall of Famer.”

Derrick Rose’s case for Hall of Fame status differs to most due to the injuries he endured throughout his career, but Green still believes his ability to return to the court makes Rose even more worthy of the award.

“Right when I came into the league he got hurt. In 2014, there was a world championship team and D-Rose hadn’t really played for the Bulls yet,” Green said.

“He came back, his return was with USA Basketball in the world championship team and I was on the select team. D-Rose came down full speed, he hit me with a crazy ‘ugh!’ I was just like yo that’s crazy to see that type of athleticism up close.”

WATCH: Derrick Rose Is A Hall Of Famer

🌹 “Shoutout to D-Rose… If you win MVP in the NBA, you’re a Hall of Famer” 🌹 @Money23Green & @BaronDavis give @DRose his flowers and talk about the first time they faced him #MVP #ChiTownLegend pic.twitter.com/7OZAPBUAof — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) January 9, 2025

When Rose was in his prime Green was just blossoming into the league, but now the Warriors veteran is a seasoned pro whose career will go down in history alongside the likes of Derrick Rose.

Rose recently saw his jersey retired by the Chicago Bulls, but still he is yet to be inducted into the Hall of Fame.

With his number one jersey hung in the United Center rafters from next season, Rose becomes the fifth player to have his number retired for Chicago after Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Jerry Sloan and Bob Love.

There is of course still time for Derrick Rose to be welcomed into the Hall of Fame as his legacy lives on, but for now the former MVP and rookie of the year will have to wait his turn.