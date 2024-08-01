Back in May 2022, Draymond Green launched his podcast and it seemed like the perfect fit for his personality, considering he’s an outspoken critic. Nevertheless, many around him believed this wasn’t the best choice because it might distract him from his basketball responsibilities.

Back then, “The Draymond Green Show” immediately took off and now in retrospect, two years later we understand that the Warriors veteran was the best man for the job. Every week we have been watching him share his unique views on the basketball world, as well as exclusive interviews with some of the NBA’s greatest athletes.

However, he isn’t too fond of young players who are creating their own shows, as he’s convinced they still haven’t earned the right. Green waited until he was a three-time NBA champion before starting his award-winning podcast, and believes that’s the reason why it has been a success.

Draymond Green is trying to eliminate the podcast competition 😅 pic.twitter.com/eUMr3Po1Qh — Sportskeeda Basketball (@Basketball_SK) July 31, 2024

“When I see guys doing it now, I have two thoughts,” Draymond expressed. “A, I like that you’re doing that, I think that’s super dope that you’re doing that. But B, make sure that you’re in the space to do it first. I see some guys starting now, and if you start now because you’re trying to make that your main job, great. Go for it.”

Ever since he made his opinions more public, the sports media world would occasionally start to invite him to appear on TNT’s NBA coverage. Incredibly, he started his own brand right in the midst of Golden State’s playoff run.

Even though so many thought it was a terrible idea to start this off just weeks before the Warriors reached the NBA Finals in 2022, his team ended up defeating the Boston Celtics in six games and earning their fourth title ring.

Green continued to explain his views on a recent episode of the Club 520 Podcast. “But you’re not in a space right now to do that and try to make it in basketball because you ain’t made it in that yet, I be excited as hell to see everybody doing their thing. I think it’s dope. But at the same time, I get a little worried that people be trying to do too much too soon,” he said.

Green doesn’t believe you have to be an NBA champion to start your own podcast, but at least have proven your worth in the league first

After reading this article, you might think that Draymond is just a stuck-up bully who wants to eliminate the podcast competition in which he is clearly paving the way. Even so, the veteran tried his best to explain himself by saying that he doesn’t necessarily believe a player should win an NBA title before they can start a show.

All he asks for, is for these young athletes to dedicate themselves first to prove their worth in the professional basketball world. Once this step is complete, they are more than welcome to venture off into these off-court antics and social media dreams.

“For some of these guys, they be in Year 3, still trying to figure it out, with a podcast,” Green assured. “I love that you’re doing it, I love that you found something that you want to do, but you in Year 3 and ain’t done s–t. Nobody really want to hear from you.”

The Warriors star is connived no one really cares what these young players have to say until they have built their own careers. “I think some guys get started too soon because they ain’t got nothing to say. And whatever you’re going to say, nobody kind of wants to hear because you ain’t proven,” he expressed.