Draymond Green Endorses Kamala Harris For President

Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green has declared his support for Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democrat’s nominee in the 2024 U.S. presidential election race against Republican nominee Donald Trump.

“Sending all my love and support to our VP, Kamala Harris. Good luck in your race,” Green said Sunday during his “The Draymond Green Show” YouTube podcast.

“It’s the race of a lifetime. You achieved it, now go to be great. Be great on the campaign trail, be great in the debates, be great in your race to history.”

Draymond Green, 34, praised Harris for her achievements and criticized those who question her race and ethnicity. The four-time NBA champ specifically addressed the criticism that Harris is not African American due to her mixed heritage.

Harris, who was born in Oakland, California, to immigrant parents, has faced scrutiny over her ethnicity despite being the first Asian American, Black, and female vice president in U.S. history.

Draymond Green supports Kamala Harris, who could become the first female president in U.S. history

“Your path for a young black girl to see, ‘Wow, I can run for president,’ that’s amazing. I got three daughters, for them to just have the idea of, ‘Wow, I could run for president one day,’ that’s what she’s doing. That’s incredible,” Green added.

“To give that hope to young Black and Brown girls around the world that you could possibly run for president one day too, man, that’s different. That’s different. And they try to say you’re not Black. I don’t think every young Black girl who’s watching her thinks that. I think they see her like, ‘Wow, wow, that’s me.’ And how amazing is that?”

The NBA veteran grew up in Saginaw, Michigan, and he played college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans, helping them earn two Final Four appearances and a Big Ten tournament championship in 2012.

“Growing up in America as a young Black man, it ain’t easy. It is not easy growing up in America as a young Black man,” Draymond Green said. “And I remember sitting in the office with my dad. I grew up having seizures, and I used to have these monthly checkups. Every couple of months, I would have to go to my neurologist.

“I was looking in the magazine and I asked my dad, ‘Do you ever think we’ll have a woman president?’ and he said, ‘Not in my lifetime.’ I boohoo cried in that office because that was the first time I had processed, like, ‘Damn, my dad is going to die at some point.’”

Kamala Harris, who turns 60 on Oct. 20, is aiming to become the first female U.S. president in history.