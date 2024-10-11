Draymond Green Launches Football Show With Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz

While Golden State Warriors veteran forward Draymond Green is preparing for the 2024-25 NBA season, the four-time All-Star is also set to launch a new football talk show with Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The football talk show will be a weekly Instagram Live show, which is a production of OBB Media. The show is scheduled to air every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET ahead of Thursday Night Football.

“Those who know me know I’ve loved football since I was a little kid,” Green said in the news release. “To this day, I love watching football even more than I love watching basketball.

“A very fun part of this show for me is getting to see the inside work of an insider that I don’t often get to see as a player. I’m excited for people to hear our diverse perspectives coming together to talk football.”

BREAKING: I am thrilled to announce that I’m joining @NFLonFOX as an NFL Insider and launching a new show: Why Is Draymond Green Talking About Football? with Jordan Schultz. Draymond is an avid football fan with a sharp mind for the game. Our weekly show will feature top-tier… https://t.co/RkdJ1eWgna — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) October 10, 2024

Furthermore, Schultz joined this week’s episode of the “Awful Announcing Podcast” to discuss his new show with Green, in addition to his career as an insider.

“I’m excited about this show because I think football fans will quickly fall in love with Draymond’s passion for the game and his perspective as an elite athlete,” Schultz added.

“I learn something about the game every time I talk to him, and I know fans will too. It’s been fascinating to learn about the lens that he watches football with. Listeners are going to have fun and learn something about the game when they tune in.”

Green played football as a freshman at Saginaw High School and with the Michigan State Spartans

Schultz also opened up about working with Colin Cowherd and Max Kellerman, according to Brandon Contes of Awful Announcing. The full episode will be released Friday, Oct. 11.

Although Draymond Green went on to become an NBA player, he played football as a freshman at Saginaw High School in the mid-2000s, starting at tight end and defensive end on the junior varsity team.

Additionally, the 6-foot-6 Green also practiced with the Michigan State Spartans football team and was in for two plays during the 2011 Green-White spring football game.

I need everyone to stop sending me this video of NBA player Draymond Green playing football pic.twitter.com/3yflVNS65i — Will Compton (@_willcompton) May 7, 2024

On the first play, Draymond Green was called for a false start. Then on the second, quarterback Andrew Maxwell’s pass flew over Green’s hands. However, MSU defensive back Johnny Adams was called for pass interference.

Former Saginaw High football coach Don Durrett was also excited to see Green play in the football game.

“Kids have a one-track mind, especially around here, that basketball is the only way to go,” Durrett said. “It was good for kids to see him out there playing football, giving it a shot. I was proud of him.”