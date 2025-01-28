The Golden State medical staff have good news and bad news, which one would you like first? Just as the news was confirmed Jonathan Kuminga will be out for at least two more weeks, Draymond Green seems to be ready to return to practice with the team, and might return at the end of the week.

The four-time champion has been cleared to rejoin parts of the squad’s practice routines, but still has no permission for full training with the rest of his teammates. The veteran has been out for the Warriors‘ past four matches due to a calf injury.

The club’s medical staff has given Draymond green light to do some light on-court work, which is the most he’s been given permission to since he fell to injury during January 18’s first minutes of the game against the Washington Wizards. Golden State expect him to return at the end of the week.

The Golden State Warriors said Draymond Green will miss their next three games but might resume practice after that, while Jonathan Kuminga's return from a sprained ankle is still uncertain. https://t.co/tYriTuOXGw — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) January 28, 2025

While Kuminga has been out for the past three weeks since suffering a sprained right ankle on January 4 against the Memphis Grizzlies, the team just announced that he will also be cleared with light on-court individual training starting next week.

The young power forward has now missed 11-straight games and might miss around 6 more matches before finally returning fully recovered. “He’s not close to coming back,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said this weekend about his player’s potential return.

The head tactician then added: “He’s on a bike just now. He’s not been on the court in any other capacity other than just shooting stationary shots. So it’s going to be some time.”

It isn’t all bad news in the Warriors camp, as the team has recovered some important players this week, with Brandin Podziemski (abdomen) and Gary Payton II (calf) recently return from injuries.

There is a rumour around the press suggesting that the Golden State organization is still eyeing a trade for Brandon Ingram, and would consider trading out Green for the right price.