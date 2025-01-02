Lou Williams – a former NBA legend in his own right – has declared Draymond Green’s time is up at Golden State as he enters veteran status.

Draymond Green is ‘Tradeable’ Says Lou Williams

The Golden State Warriors are a walking, talking juxtaposition.

On the one hand, the overwhelmingly successful and highly-decorated old guard of Steph Curry and Draymond Green continue to put up numbers deserving of their place, while future stars knocking on the door – namely Jonathan Kuminga, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis – provide a glimpse into a new era.

This juxtaposition has made it hard for the Warriors to balance remaining in the frame for another NBA title, or whether to begin a gradual overhaul with a view to laying future foundations.

With the team finding themselves in somewhat of limbo, they missed out on the playoffs last season a year after cruising to a fourth NBA Championship in eight seasons.

This season has continued much the same with a mixed bag of results. Their latest defeat to the high-flying Cavaliers levelled up their season record at 16-for-16, placing them 10th in the Western Conference – far from what an expectant fanbase have gotten used to in recent years.

Much has been made over Golden State trade rumours, with reports indicating the front office have already done due diligence on the likes of Zion Williamson, Jimmy Butler and Zach LaVine ahead of February 6th’s trade deadline.

The Warriors are expected to be busy with incomings, but former NBA legend Lou Williams has chimed in with his take on the current landscape at Golden State, and says trimming the roster could be in their best interest.

The three-time Sixth Man of the Year appeared on FanDuel’s ‘Run it Back’ recently, and declared four-time NBA champion Draymond Green as “tradeable”.

“I think he is [tradeable]. Feels like he’s included in it.

“He’s a very realistic pro. That’s what I’ve loved about Draymond Green ever since he became this dynamic personality once they started winning championships.

“He’s always been realistic with expectations and what’s expected of them as a team…At this point, with everything they’ve been able to do as an organization, you can see they’re going in the wrong direction as far as trying to compete for championships.”

Green, who has been a stalwart for the Warriors across a trophy-laden era, is in the second year of a four-year $100 million contract.

He has struggled for minutes this season with Jonathan Kuminga rising to prominence, and has posted just one 20-plus display, which has prompted rumours over a trade with Pelicans star Zion Williamson.