Draymond Green Wants Jordan Poole To Move On From Punch

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green wants Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole to move on from being punched.

Over two years ago when the pair were teammates fresh off winning a title, Green punched Poole at a preseason practice. The video leaked in October 2022 and it showed the two exchanging words before Green approached Poole aggressively. Poole shoved Green away, and the latter retaliated with a punch.

The incident, worsened by becoming public, fractured not just the relationship between the two players but the locker room.

“I responded because it’s been three years,” Green said on ‘The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis.’ “Like, let’s move on. We’ve moved on. I really am sorry. That statement [by Poole] was kind of like it was looking for some sympathy … kind of keep on make me out to be the bad guy. Move on, bro. It is what it is.

“I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have punched him. But it happened. Let’s move on.”

Why Is This Relevant Again?

Speaking on the matter last Saturday when the Warriors hosted the Wizards, Poole said, “I love those guys over there. I love most of those guys over there.”

Green then responded to journalist Marc J. Spears’ tweet that had the quote, saying “I really am sorry.”

Expanding on the matter Wednesday, Green seems to feel it’s time to let the frustration go.

“I know I was wrong, but you can’t call a man a B-word and push him and not get hit, either,” Green explained. “So, I kind of sit in both of those spaces sometimes. Like, the reality is, the answer is probably somewhere in the middle, right? I shouldn’t have knocked him out like that. If anything, I should have hemmed him up. It kind of was just a natural reaction.”

📹@Money23Green explains apology to Jordan Poole pic.twitter.com/c1ncbN1v1W — The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis (@DraymondShow) January 22, 2025

Is Draymond Nicer Now?

Green seeing red became an increasingly common sight after the punch.

Last season, he was suspended five games for putting Rudy Gobert in a chokehold, then another 12 games for striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face. Add to that, he has always had a bad history with referees and flirted with suspension for too many technical fouls in a season.

The 34-year-old has been ejected just once so far this season.

Golden State is currently trying to make do with Green, but that’s due to a calf injury he picked up against the Wizards.

He will be reevaluated in a week.