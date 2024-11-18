Dyson Daniels’ steal streak stretched to 12 games as Atlanta Hawks almost completed a late rally against the Trailer Blazers on Sunday night.

Dyson Daniels Continues Extraordinary Steals Streak

It was Shaedon Sharpe who stole the headlines on Sunday night’s affair in Portland with a 32-point flurry, but Dyson Daniels’ breathtaking start to the season continued with another steal-heavy performance.

The Australian entered Saturday night off the back of making NBA history by registering the most steals in the league after 10 games since Allen Iverson in 2023.

Prior to Sunday night’s defeat in Portland, Daniels also tallied four consecutive NBA games with 15-plus points and five-plus steals – no players since Michael Jordan in the 1989-90 season has achieved such a feat.

While he didn’t quite match those numbers this time around, the Bendigo product still put up 12 points, eight rebounds and also stretched his steal streak to 12 games, which is the second-longest active run in the NBA.

It means Dyson Daniels’ steals tally now sits at 31 in his last six games – for context, no other player has hit 30 for the entire season up to this point.

Dyson Daniels with 8 points in 1 minute 😳pic.twitter.com/lC2DZW01Br — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 17, 2024



Add to that 15.3 points per game – a jump of almost three times what he achieved last season at 5.8 per contest – and an average of 4.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists, this is shaping up to be a springboard year for Daniels.

For a player in his third season in the NBA, this kind of startling improvement makes him a strong candidate for the league’s Most Improved award, according to NBA sportsbooks.

The change of scenery seems to have sparked new life into the 21-year-old’s career, while rumours suggest his former side the Pelicans tried to keep him in last summer’s trade with Dejounte Murray – who remains sidelined with a fractured wrist.

The Australian, picked up by New Orleans as No.8 pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, looks to have found a comfortable spot in the Hawks’ defensive end, but few could have predicted his rapidly improving offensive impact.