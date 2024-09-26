ESPN Fires NBA Senior Writer Zach Lowe

ESPN has parted ways with NBA senior writer Zach Lowe as part of the network’s continuing layoffs, sources briefed on the decision told Andrew Marchand of The Athletic on Thursday.

Lowe follows the earlier dismissals of NFL analysts, Robert Griffin III and Sam Ponder. The moves are part of the network’s “fiscal year planning” that ends at the end of September, per Marchand.

NEWS: ESPN has laid off NBA Sr. writer Zach Lowe, The Athletic has learned. Details … https://t.co/mwz7sxAGhO — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) September 26, 2024

ESPN and Lowe both declined to comment. Per multiple reports, Lowe’s salary was in excess of seven figures annually. His earnings were the biggest factor in ESPN’s decision, according to sources briefed on the terms of his contract.

In 2016, Lowe was pursued by Bleacher Report but ultimately re-signed with ESPN on a multi-year contract. He also wrote a weekly NBA article during the season headlined as “Ten things I like and don’t like, including…”.

Zach Lowe had worked for ESPN for 12 years

Lowe had been with ESPN for 12 years, first starting at the longform site, Grantland. In addition to writing and appearing on TV, he also hosted the “Lowe Post” podcast series.

According to his résumé, Lowe began covering the NBA full-time in 2010 at Sports Illustrated. He was one of just two writers to move to ESPN after Grantland’s shutdown in 2015.

Lowe graduated from the Ivy League’s Dartmouth in 1999. He began his career as a journalist in 2004, covering crime and courts for the StamfordAdvocate newspaper in Stamford, Connecticut. He also covered the legal industry for monthly legal magazine, The American Lawyer, before transitioning into sports.

ESPN’s NBA coverage is continuing to make business changes after the unexpected retirement of insider Adrian Wojnarowski. The Bristol, Connecticut, native announced his retirement from the company last week and agreed to become the general manager of the men’s basketball program at St. Bonaventure University.

Bill Simmons is rumored to hire Lowe at The Ringer. Simmons and Lowe have a long-standing relationship that dates back to their days at Grantland. They regularly appear on each other’s podcasts.