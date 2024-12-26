ESPN’s “Dunk the Halls” alternate telecast, which aired live on ESPN2, ESPN+, and Disney+ on Christmas Day, featured animated versions of each NBA team’s players with Disney characters during Wednesday’s Spurs-Knicks game.

ESPN’s “Dunk the Halls” featured Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns as Goofy, Spurs guard Chris Paul as Mickey Mouse

During the Mickey Mouse-themed alt-cast, animations featured Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns as Goofy, Mikal Bridges as Donald Duck, and Spurs guard Chris Paul as Mickey Mouse.

Viewers also saw Donald Duck coach the Knicks along with Daisy as a sideline reporter next to the pairing of Monica McNutt and Drew Carter. Goofy and Mickey delivered halftime speeches to the Spurs and Knicks, respectively.

GOOFY THROWS IT DOWN 😤 🎁 Mickey and friends Dunk The Halls Alt-Cast: ESPN2, ESPN+, & Disney+ pic.twitter.com/dZ1bgSjVQO — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2024



According to The Athletic’s Zach Powell, there was a one- to two-minute delay between the live game and the alt-cast. However, the animated characters replicated the game’s events and how the players performed.

The Knicks won 117-114 over San Antonio at Madison Square Garden, with Bridges leading New York with 41 points and Victor Wembanyama finishing with 42 points and 18 rebounds.

Animated version of NBA commissioner Adam Silver and gingerbread men judged a dunk contest of Disney characters

Arguably the best moment in the game occurred during halftime, when an animated version of NBA commissioner Adam Silver and gingerbread men judged a dunk contest of Disney characters.

Donald Duck, Goofy, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Pluto were involved. Minnie won the dunk contest with an acrobatic final dunk that included jumping over a castle.

During the first commercial break and throughout most of the telecast, Disney presented trivia questions about each teams’ players. A few questions for players involved asking for a favorite pregame tradition or routine.

The Dunk the Halls dunk contest was ELECTRIC. ⚡️ Minnie Mouse won it after dunking over a castle 😱 pic.twitter.com/eUxDQmqZK8 — NBA (@NBA) December 25, 2024

Goofy’s on pace for 100 churros this game 😂 Dunk the Halls on ESPN2, Disney+ and ESPN+ 🎁 pic.twitter.com/xAFxKOiff2 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 25, 2024

The “Dunk the Halls” telecast also explained each position on the floor, from point guard to small forward and center, breaking down the basics of basketball for casual fans and viewers.

Cameras also filmed Goofy eating churros on the sideline, with a scoreboard to see how many he could eat. He got up to 139 by the third quarter and 181 at the start of the fourth quarter, finishing with more than 200 churros eaten.

The Mickey Mouse-themed alt-cast on Christmas Day comes two weeks after the network aired The Simpsons Funday Football, an animated alt-cast during an NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys.