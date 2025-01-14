As we’ve grown accustomed, Zion Williamson has spent most of this 2024-25 season injured on the sidelines. However, he returned for one game last week and impressed all with his powerful dunks. However, last Friday the Pelicans suspended him for violating team policies, and now all sorts of rumours are starting to spread.

According to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, for example, the young All-Star doesn’t want to play in Louisiana any longer “Zion doesn’t want to be in New Orleans, he doesn’t want to be there,” he said on his show First Take. “He wants to be in a major market like L.A., New York, or whatever, because he wants the marketability.”

As the 24-year-old didn’t participate in his team’s 123-115 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers last weekend, the NBA insider believes it is more personal than we think. Also, the Pelicans are currently enduring a poor campaign, standing second-to-last in the Western standings.